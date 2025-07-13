Buffs Beat

Why 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton Jr. Chose Colorado Buffaloes Over Ole Miss Rebels

A phone call by coach Deion Sanders helped lock down a major recruiting piece of the Colorado Buffaloes' future at linebacker, four-star commit Rodney Colton Jr. shared. The prized second-level defender was swayed away from the Ole Miss Rebels.

Harrison Simeon

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In modern college football's recruiting landscape, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has a concrete recipe for success: 40 transfers, 40 graduate transfers, and 20 high school recruits.

Four-star linebacker prospect Rodney Colton Jr. is just "Coach Prime's" latest ingredient to building Colorado into a College Football Playoff contender.

On Saturday, after Colton Jr. committed to the Buffaloes, he spoke on the decision and how Sanders and linebackers coach Andre Hart shaped it.

"We talked about early playing time, how I can just get in there and go," Colton told Bacon Network.

Colton, listed at 6-1 and 220 pounds and prepping at Newnan High School, is ranked as the No. 15 linebacker in his class and the No. 23 prospect out of Georgia.

He noted that Coach Prime tapped into a similarity between him and former Buffs wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. that helped console his decision. Both Colton and Horn have fathers who are currently incarcerated, and Sanders wants to see both athletes shine under those circumstances.

Colton made clear that the Ole Miss Rebels were once frontrunners for his commitment, but after weighing a decision on whether to stay close to home and going out west, Hart and Sanders helped put him over the top.

"I already did my dues in the south, so I might as well take it somewhere else," Colton said.

The Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions and UCLA Bruins were Colton's other top suitors, while the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers also registered offers.

In addition to his change of scenery, Colton mentioned that he will likely switch positions from outside to inside linebacker. What he called "micro-Sam" or strong-side linebacker could better cater to what Hart and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston want for Colorado's future defenses.

Ultimately, Colton is enthralled with his decision to become a Buff and is hungry to get on the gridiron to put his high school resume on display.

"It means everything," Colton said. "You should see my mama smiling. To have somebody do this for our generation of the family, it means everything."

Colton was Colorado's ninth addition to its recruiting class for 2026. He joined three-stars Carson Crawford and Colby Johnson as linebackers in the group while being the Buffs' third four-star, joining cornerback Preston Ashley and tight end Gavin Mueller.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham You
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's been significant Buffs fan chatter online regarding coach Hart's prowess as a recruiter. In the past several days, he's secured three heavily sought-after talents, already two more than the one linebacker prospect in 2025's class, Mantrez Walker.

The future of linebacker for Colorado appears bright. UTSA Roadrunners transfer Martavius French and former Jacksonville State Gamecock Reginald Hughes will hold it down in 2025 before studs like Colton, Walker and TCU Horned Frogs transfer Kylan Salter are added to the fold.

This personnel group will be vital for the Buffaloes to remain in the Big 12 title picture, as 2024's dynamic duo of LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green were a driving force behind monumental defensive improvement.

