Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target Jase Mathews Reveals Finalists, Commitment Date
Colorado Buffaloes class of 2026 recruiting target Jase Mathews has narrowed down his school finalists to five. Mathews will choose between the Colorado Buffaloes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, and LSU Tigers.
Will the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders come out on top?
Jase Mathews Down to Five Schools, Decision in August
Jase Mathews spoke to On3 this week about his upcoming decision. He said that he doesn’t have a “favorite” at this time but did not have the Buffaloes ranked in the top four.
“I’d say my top four is A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn. I feel like it’s going to be a battle for me to make the decision. It is probably going to be one of the hardest decisions I’ll ever make in my whole life,” Mathews said. “I wouldn’t say (I have a favorite).”
Mathews has gone on official visits to all five of his school finalists. He added that with already having gone on these visits, he has the answers he will need to make a commitment decision.
“After these visits, I think I’ve got all the answers I’ve needed,” Mathews said. “I’m just still going to weigh things out with Mom, talk over some stuff, and then I’m going to make my decision in August.”
This gives Mathews over a month to take all the time he needs before making his highly anticipated commitment. Ole Miss is the favorite to land Mathews per On3, giving the Rebels a 35.7 percent chance to receive his commitment. The Auburn Tigers are close behind at 23.5 percent, per On3.
MORE: Deion Sanders Jr. Gives Health Update On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders
MORE: Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders Share Fishing Trip In First Look Since Illness News
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders To Flip Duke Commit Jayvian Tanelus?
Jase Mathews Player Profile
Jase Mathews is a 6-1, 182 pound wide receiver out of Leakesville, Mississippi. Mathews is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. Mathews was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna in early June of this year.
“Dynamic slot receiver who wins with outstanding short area quickness and route creativity that also possesses a flare for the occasional acrobatic catch or two every Friday night.” Petagna said. “An easy mover with excellent flexibility through his body…does an exceptional job of creating consistent separation at every level of the defense, exhibiting a unique blend of slipperiness and dynamic change or direction ability.”
Last season as a junior, Mathews had 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.
So far, the Buffaloes have received the commitments from four players in the class of 2026; four-star safety Preston Ashley, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr., and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.
Jase Mathews would give Colorado a much needed boost to their 2026 recruiting class.