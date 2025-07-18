Colorado Buffaloes Recruits Reveal True Impact Of Deion Sanders' Health Absence
Largely due to the competence of his staff, coach Deion Sanders' absence from Boulder didn't harm the Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting efforts this summer.
Multiple Colorado recruiting targets spoke with USA Today Sports' Brent Schrotenboer and all admitted that Sanders' recent health issue didn't factor into their decisions. Prospects who visited Boulder earlier this summer were told why "Coach Prime" was instead at his home in Texas, but Sanders' undisclosed health problem hasn't been a deal breaker for recruits considering the Buffs.
Although he ultimately committed to the SEC's Vanderbilt Commodores, class of 2026 three-star offensive tackle and Colorado native Tripp Skewes said Sanders' health woes weren't relevant to his recruitment.
“It didn’t make a difference,” Skewes told USA Today Sports. “I understood he was sick and would rather him focus on getting healthy.”
Rodney Colton Jr., a class of 2026 three-star linebacker from Georgia, said he was still able to connect with "Coach Prime" via phone during his visit to Boulder last month. Several other factors were also at play, but Colton gave his commitment to the Buffs last week.
“I got on the phone with him when I went over there for my (visit),” Colton told USA Today Sports. “I was on the phone with him (July 12) too. He was just like,`We don’t recruit guys who don’t want to get in here and play.’”
Sanders is no stranger to speaking with high school talents via phone, as he remains one of the few head coaches in college football who don't travel to visit recruits. Instead, "Coach Prime" encourages recruits to see Boulder for themselves.
"I don't go to nobody's school or nobody's house," Sanders said on an ABC show hosted by Tamron Hall earlier this year. "I'm not doing that. I'm too old to be going to somebody's school, somebody's house. All the kids that I'm recruiting, as a matter of fact, they in the portal. They're grown men with kids. They don't need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me, nah."
Colorado's assistant coaches deserve plenty of credit for keeping things rolling on the recruiting trail during Sanders' absence. Since June 24, the Buffs have landed seven of their nine class of 2026 commits, with three headed to coach Andre' Hart's linebacker room.
“Everything about coach Hart is just amazing," Colton told USA Today Sports.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)