Colorado Buffaloes Recruits Reveal True Impact Of Deion Sanders' Health Absence

Class of 2026 prospects Rodney Colton Jr., Tripp Skewes and others revealed that their Colorado Buffaloes recruitment wasn't impacted by coach Deion Sanders' absence from Boulder this summer. "Coach Prime" has been in Texas due to an undisclosed health issue.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Largely due to the competence of his staff, coach Deion Sanders' absence from Boulder didn't harm the Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting efforts this summer.

Multiple Colorado recruiting targets spoke with USA Today Sports' Brent Schrotenboer and all admitted that Sanders' recent health issue didn't factor into their decisions. Prospects who visited Boulder earlier this summer were told why "Coach Prime" was instead at his home in Texas, but Sanders' undisclosed health problem hasn't been a deal breaker for recruits considering the Buffs.

Although he ultimately committed to the SEC's Vanderbilt Commodores, class of 2026 three-star offensive tackle and Colorado native Tripp Skewes said Sanders' health woes weren't relevant to his recruitment.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz shakes the hand of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders on stage while Arizona head coach Brent Brennan looks on during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“It didn’t make a difference,” Skewes told USA Today Sports. “I understood he was sick and would rather him focus on getting healthy.”

Rodney Colton Jr., a class of 2026 three-star linebacker from Georgia, said he was still able to connect with "Coach Prime" via phone during his visit to Boulder last month. Several other factors were also at play, but Colton gave his commitment to the Buffs last week.

“I got on the phone with him when I went over there for my (visit),” Colton told USA Today Sports. “I was on the phone with him (July 12) too. He was just like,`We don’t recruit guys who don’t want to get in here and play.’”

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sanders is no stranger to speaking with high school talents via phone, as he remains one of the few head coaches in college football who don't travel to visit recruits. Instead, "Coach Prime" encourages recruits to see Boulder for themselves.

"I don't go to nobody's school or nobody's house," Sanders said on an ABC show hosted by Tamron Hall earlier this year. "I'm not doing that. I'm too old to be going to somebody's school, somebody's house. All the kids that I'm recruiting, as a matter of fact, they in the portal. They're grown men with kids. They don't need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me, nah." 

Colorado's assistant coaches deserve plenty of credit for keeping things rolling on the recruiting trail during Sanders' absence. Since June 24, the Buffs have landed seven of their nine class of 2026 commits, with three headed to coach Andre' Hart's linebacker room.

“Everything about coach Hart is just amazing," Colton told USA Today Sports.

Carthage's Carson Crawford makes a catch during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments

  • Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
  • Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
  • Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
  • Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
  • Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  • Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
  • Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
  • Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

