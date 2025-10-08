Colorado Buffaloes Reveal Ralphie VII's Official Nickname Based On Hit Song
On Sept. 19, the Colorado Buffaloes announced their new live mascot, Ralphie VII. The name for the live Bison is not revealed until after the Bison makes their first run. Ahead of week 7 of the college football season, Ralphie VII received her official nickname.
Ralphie VII has officially coined the nickname Brandy. The name is based on the 1972 song “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass. The song is Looking Glass’s biggest hit, which was No. 1 on the music chart.
Brandy Earns Nickname
Brandy is a one-year-old Bison who is taking over for Ember, who retired ahead of the season. Ember retired after not being much of a runner, and Brandy is quite the opposite. She is 700 pounds and filled with energy. She made her debut as Colorado’s live mascot for the Buffaloes game against the Wyoming Cowboys.
“Ralphie VII not only loves to run, she loves classic rock. After weeks of deliberation of the current Ralphie Handler Team, Ralphie VII’s individual nickname will be Brandy, after her favorite song,” Colorado’s Director of Strategic Communication Steve Hurlbert said in a press release.
“Ralphie VII, aka Brandy’s handlers noticed her affinity to the song,” Hurlbert continued. “In addition to enjoying the tune, Brandy, clearly a fine girl, strongly identifies with the lyrics.”
Colorado’s live mascot has been a part of the school’s history and culture for the past 58 years. It is one of the most iconic and exciting traditions in college football. Ahead of the games at Folsom Field, the Bison will run around and boost the energy in the stadium.
She was donated to the University of Colorado by the Beauprez family, which owns Eagle's Wing Ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Brandy Brings Energy To Colorado Buffaloes
After missing the first two home games, Brandy’s debut came at a big moment. Colorado faced the Wyoming Cowboys, and the Buffaloes won the game 37-20. Through Brandy’s first two appearances, she has stolen the show with her speed and has increased the energy in Boulder.
“The new Ralphie ain’t no joke,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said ahead of Brandy’s debut on Sept. 20. “It was unbelievable. I’ve been on the balcony watching the rehearsals, the practices, and they’ve been on point. I was afraid for the Ralphie handlers. New Ralphie got out that thing like a young, hungry freshman. Ralphie’s a dog.”
Colorado has gone 1-1 at Folsom Field since Brandy’s debut this season. Despite losing against the No. 18 BYU Cougars, the Colorado Buffaloes came out with immense energy and put up a fight against a ranked opponent. The crowd's excitement will only help the Buffaloes perform on the field, and that is how Brandy can help Colorado finish off the season strong while at home.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11. It will be a home game for Colorado, which means fans can see Brandy take the field once again, this time with her official nickname.
Colorado is now 2-4, coming off a loss against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Buffaloes are still looking for their first Big 12 conference win. The energy from Brandy and the crowd could help the Buffaloes pull off an upset win before heading into their bye week.