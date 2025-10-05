Colorado Buffaloes Intriguing Betting Odds Released vs. Iowa State
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off their second loss in a row against the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Buffaloes are now 2-4. They will have to shift their focus to week 7 as the team will face the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +180, and the point total is set at 52.5.
Colorado Looks To Capitalize On Opportunities
For the second week in a row, Colorado held a 14-point lead in the second quarter, but struggled to keep the momentum going. One of the biggest fixes the Buffaloes' offense will have to make ahead of their week 7 game against Iowa State is turnovers.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter threw three interceptions against TCU, giving the opposing offense too many opportunities and keeping the defense on the field too long. Salter now has 901 passing yards for seven touchdowns. After the tough game against TCU, he has now thrown four interceptions.
Salter has also rushed for 213 yards and five touchdowns. He is a tough player to stop once Colorado gets into the red zone, with the threat of taking the ball himself.
The Buffaloes have talented, speedy receivers who are making big plays for the team. After a big game, wide receiver Omarion Miller leads the team with 289 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Colorado is improving with getting the run game going, the team’s biggest growth from last season. Running back Micah Welch leads the team with 250 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The loss against TCU was another game where Colorado had the opportunity to win, but could not get the job done. With the Buffaloes keeping games close, if the offense can stay consistent, Colorado can have a strong second half of the season.
Defense Stepping Up
Despite the loss, Colorado’s defense stepped up against the Horned Frogs. The defense prevented TCU from scoring in the third quarter, keeping Colorado in the game. The Buffaloes also stepped up by not letting TCU’s run game gain too much momentum, forcing the Horned Frogs to rely on passing the ball.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the Buffaloes with 40 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended. Colorado’s defense has just eight total sacks this season, with defensive end Keaten Wade leading the team with 2.5 sacks.
If Colorado can put up more pressure up front, the Buffaloes have a chance to pull off the upset against Iowa State.
Iowa State Looking To Turn Things Around
The Iowa State Cyclones have been a top team in college football but are coming off their first loss of the season to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats stuck quickly, and Iowa State was stuck playing catch-up.
The Cyclones are led by quarterback Rocco Becht, who has 1,417 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He has also thrown two interceptions with a completion percentage of 64.6.
Becht has also rushed for 55 yards and seven touchdowns. While he does not prioritize running the ball, it will be something for Colorado to watch for in the red zone.
Iowa State’s leading receiver is Brett Eskildsen with 321 yards and two touchdowns. The Cyclones have a strong run game with running back Carson Hansen. Hansen leads the team with 348 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa State’s defensive backs could cause an issue for the Buffaloes' offense. Defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. leads the team with 39 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended. With Colorado’s turnover struggles in week 6, the Buffaloes will have to step up and be more careful against the Cyclones.
While Colorado is the underdog entering the matchup, the Buffaloes have been in almost every game until the end. If the Buffaloes can capitalize late in games, Colorado could pull off the upset.
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.
