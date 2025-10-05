Buffs Beat

Why Colorado Buffaloes Changing Quarterbacks Could Be Imminent

The Colorado Buffaloes have fallen to a 2-4 record after a loss against the TCU Horned Frogs. The quarterback position has been an ongoing conversation this season, but is the time coming for a permanent change from Kaidon Salter to Julian Lewis?

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes fell to a 2-4 record after a loss against the TCU Horned Frogs. While Colorado kept it close, the offense gave up several turnovers, giving the TCU offense many opportunities to take the lead.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter has been safe with the ball through the first couple of weeks, but he threw three interceptions against TCU. The Buffaloes' offense had several chances to take the lead, as the defense stepped up against TCU, but Colorado could not get the job done.

Time For A Quarterback Change?

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter was named the starting quarterback ahead of week 1 of the season. He won the job over quarterbacks Ryan Staub and Julian “JuJu” Lewis. After the loss and turnover issues, Jake Schwanitz, host of DNVR Buffs, believes it is time to make a change at the quarterback position.

“It’s JuJu time. I don’t know if it’s next week. I don’t know how much that would really help the team. Going up against a team who’s probably, they took a loss today, Iowa State, they’re still probably going to be in the Top 25, I think, though. They’re a good football team,” Schwanitz said.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Buffaloes will face the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, who suffered their first loss of the season. While Iowa State lost, they are still a talented team, and it could be hard to throw a true freshman quarterback against the Cyclones.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With that, Schwanitz believes the bye week should be the target time for a quarterback change. The bye week will take place the week after facing Iowa State, which could also give Salter another chance to prove himself as the starter.

“You have this bye coming up. To me, that’s when you make this transition. You prepare Julian through the bye week,” Schwanitz said.

Will A Quarterback Change Happen?

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) rolls out against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

There has already been a quarterback change this season, which occurred back in week 3 when Colorado coach Deion Sanders started Staub over Salter. After losing the game against the Houston Cougars, Sanders went back to Salter in week 4. 

Through six weeks, Salter has totaled 901 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. Salter’s performance does make a change possible, but ahead of facing TCU, Sanders addressed the position, saying Salter will remain the starter.

“Ain’t nobody want to play musical quarterbacks. You want to play one guy,” Sanders told former NFL cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones.

While anything can happen, it is unlikely Colorado will make the quarterback change before facing Iowa State, making the bye week more likely if there is a switch.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Colorado were to switch quarterbacks, putting in Lewis would make the most sense, but the Buffaloes would have to decide if they want to redshirt him. Lewis has played in just one game this season, which was against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. After the bye, Colorado will have five regular-season games to go. 

Assuming that is not something Colorado is worried about, putting Lewis in would prepare the freshman for next season when he potentially takes over as the team's week 1 starter. Lewis has only had four passing attempts this season, going 2-of-4 for eight yards.

Putting Lewis in the second half of the season after the bye could take pressure off him and let the young quarterback earn valuable game reps to develop.

Three of the four losses for the Buffaloes have been close games. A young quarterback could be the spark the offense needs to close out the season on a high note.

