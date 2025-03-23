Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Robert Livingston Searching For New Leaders On Defense

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is looking toward a few different players to step up as leaders for the Colorado Buffaloes next season. Early this spring, defensive end Arden Walker and defensive backs DJ McKinney, Preston Hodge and Colton Hood are names to watch.

Jack Carlough

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (13) returns a punt against Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Colton Hood (3) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (13) returns a punt against Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Colton Hood (3) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Early this spring, Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is searching for new leaders within his unit.

Many of Colorado's defensive leaders from last season are looking for an NFL opportunity, but the Buffs have a few returning players capable of taking on larger roles next season. Livingston works closest with the Buffs' defensive backs, and that room offers no shortage of potential leaders.

During his first spring football press conference earlier this month, Livingston shared high praise for nickelback Preston Hodge and cornerback DJ McKinney.

Preston Hodge
CU football defensive back Preston Hodge (24) celebrates with teammates after an interception against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To get Preston back is key," Livingston said. "He's a really good player. I think the way that we play, Preston kind of stirs the drink. DJ, we're excited about. I think when you watch DJ walk in the room, you are like, 'Oh my gosh, that's a guy.' I am excited to see him take the next step."

Cornerback Colton Hood, who recorded two interceptions and six pass breakups as a redshirt freshman last season, also received some love from Livingston.

"Colton Hood is a guy that every chance, he made the most of it," Livingston said. "(Hood) played well whenever his number was called, and he's hungry. I feel really good about the corner room."

Over the past two seasons, Colorado's defense relied heavily on the leadership of safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and cornerback Travis Hunter, who are now looking to take the next step in their football careers. Nobody is expecting one single player to replicate Hunter's production, but returning Hodge, McKinney and Hood is a nice place to start.

"Leadership can look different in different ways," Livingston said. "Travis was our culture. When your hardest working player is also your best player, that clearly defines what culture is. The guys that we have now, it'll look different. Cam (Silmon-Craig) is not walking through the door. You guys have heard me talk about it in terms of leadership, Cam was one of one. I think it is hard to say you are going to be a leader until you get on the grass."

In the trenches, Livingston said he has spoken with defensive end Arden Walker about his evolution and increased expectations. Walker, a Colorado native and legacy player, finished his junior season last fall with 33 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This place means a lot to him," Livingston said of Walker. "He's a generational player here, so if he could step up and truly take that leadership role, that would be really cool."

Things become a little more uncertain for Colorado coach Deion Sanders' revamped squad at inside linebacker. With Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley gone, potential starters include UTSA transfer Martavius French, Jeremiah Brown, Kylan Salter and Jaylen Wester.

