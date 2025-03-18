Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter Contending For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick?
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter is an anomaly in scouting. There has never been a prospect such as this. Not only did Hunter start on both sides of the ball at the power four level, but he was also dominant at both and was named an All-American at both. Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, also won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year along with the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver in the country.
As the pre-draft process concludes, final lists and rankings are pouring in. ESPN NFL draft analyst and commentator Jordan Reid released his revised top-50 draft board and Travis Hunter was listed as the number one overall player available for the entire 2025 NFL draft class. Hunter’s positional value is still a contentious subject, but it’s a great “problem” to have if you’re Hunter.
“Hunter's combination of natural instincts, ball skills and positional flexibility is why he continues to be the top player on my board. He had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver, but was arguably better at cornerback, where he tied for second in the Big 12 with four interceptions,” Reid said.
“His ability to play both ways has elicited comparisons to Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson, and there are legitimate questions about where he'll play in the NFL. Hunter could be the first corner to be drafted No. 1 overall or the first receiver selected with that pick since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996," continued Reid.
There were some concerns about size for Hunter prior to his appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but after coming in a nearly 6-1, 190 pounds, those concerns were swiftly put to bed. Travis has clearly put on muscle mass and remained lean to his frame. If he were to play either position full time, or in the case both, he would have above adequate size for the full spectrum of possibilities.
Another factor in the evaluation of Hunter is how many boxes he checks away from the field. He’s a great teammate, marketable, and never in trouble. For a player so young, he has his priorities in the right place. It’s one thing coach Deion Sanders has always raved about. Travis, for as talented as he is athletically, is as focused mentally as anyone in the class.
"I literally wake up, go do my football stuff, get my recovery in and I'm back at home," Travis Hunter said to ESPN this season. "Football, school, fishing and playing my video game. That's it."
Combine all those ingredients, you get a player that’s worthy of the hype as a potential number one overall pick. At the very least, number one on most analysts' big board.