Colorado Buffaloes' Shilo Sanders Reveals Potential New Paths After NFL Cut
Although he and his agent are still hoping to land another NFL opportunity, former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is keeping his options open on life outside of football.
Sanders had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April and flashed potential during his four months in the league, but was unfortunately released earlier this week. In three preseason games, the middle son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders recorded four solo tackles.
Shilo Sanders was ejected from the Buccaneers' final preseason game on Saturday after throwing a retaliatory punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. About 24 hours later, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles opted to leave Sanders off his initial 53-man roster and didn't offer a practice squad opportunity.
"You can't throw punches in this league. I mean, that's inexcusable," Bowles said, per the Buccaneers. "They're gonna get you every time. Gotta grow from that."
Sanders spent his final two college football seasons at Colorado, recording 137 total tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception in 21 starts.
What's Next For Shilo Sanders?
On a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sanders shared that while he remains focused on finding another NFL landing spot, he's also considering other paths.
"I've been talking to my agent and we're waiting on the next opportunity," Sanders said. "If that's in the NFL, cool. But God has blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than playing football. I feel like in every athlete's life, it becomes a point to where the game ends for you. I'm not saying that's what it is now. I'm just saying mentally I'm good because I know that I got a lot of talents and I've been blessed."
If football doesn't pan out, acting, modeling and music are all on the table. Prior to his final season at Colorado, Sanders walked in a Louis Vuitton fashion show and portrayed his father on Starz's "Black Mafia Family."
"The NFL is just — they call it the 'Not For Long' league. Nothing's ever certain," Sanders said. "You always wanna not really have a backup plan, but you always wanna have other interests that you're interested in. I've always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting, modeling, I'm well-versed. My parents made sure of that."
Deion Sanders Excited For Shilo's Future
During a press conference earlier this week, "Coach Prime" was asked about Shilo's release from the Buccaneers.
"Shilo's a man of many talents," Deion Sanders said. "I don't know if you guys know, he's a man of many talents, and he's going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I've always have."