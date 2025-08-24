Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Increased Size A Concern For Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

Led by tackles Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III, the Colorado Buffaloes' impressive size on the offensive line has caught the attention of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key, who believes the group is one the the biggest in college football.

Jack Carlough

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
At almost every position group, the Colorado Buffaloes are a bigger football team compared to last year.

New strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey deserves much of that credit, and Colorado's offseason work in the weight room could help deliver a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday evening. During his game week presser on Sunday, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key shared his thoughts on the Buffs and was quick to praise their size on the offensive line, a compliment Colorado hasn't received much over the past two years.

Brent Key Praises Colorado's Massive Offensive Line

Colorado Buffaloes Size Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Jordan Seaton Brent Key Chauncey Gooden Carde Smith Larry Johnson Boulder
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"They're big up front," Key said of Colorado, per Georgia Tech. "They've gone after size and mass. They might be, if not the biggest, one of the biggest offensive lines in the country. And I'm talking every level. They're massive. It's a challenge going to play a really good football team, that's the challenge. Whoever they roll out there, we gotta go out and defend it or attack it."

According to Crescent City Sports, Colorado boasts the third-heaviest offensive line unit in college football at an average player weight of 329 pounds, behind only Texas A&M (330) and Texas State (341.4). The Buffs' biggest scale-tippers include freshman Chauncey Gooden (380), Tennessee transfer Larry Johnson III (350) and a quintet of 340-pounders in Aki Ogunbiyi, Walker Anderson, Zy Crisler, Yahya Attia and Mana Taimani.

Left tackle Jordan Seaton revealed during the summer that he weighs 305 pounds but is currently listed at 330.

Impact Of Colorado Buffaloes' Increased Weight

Colorado Buffaloes Size Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Jordan Seaton Brent Key Chauncey Gooden Carde Smith Larry Johnson Boulder
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Size and talent-wise, Colorado's 2025 offensive line figures to be the best group coach Deion Sanders has put together since arriving in Boulder three years ago. Conditioning will also play a factor, but the increased size up front should help the Buffs reach their goal of running the ball more effectively.

"They (offensive line) probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute mightily, that we don't fear they are going to go in there and mess it up," Sanders said. They're good. We got a three-headed monster (Gunnar White, George Hegamin and Andre Gurode) coaching those guys as well, so that's a beautiful thing. That group there is physical, they're smart, they're tough, they're truly disciplined, and I am truly proud of that group."

Well-Rounded Offensive Linemen

Colorado Buffaloes Size Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Jordan Seaton Brent Key Chauncey Gooden Carde Smith Larry Johnson Boulder
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Larry Johnson III may encapsulate what "Coach Prime" and his staff are looking for on the offensive line. Simply put, pure size isn't all that's needed to make an impact.

“Larry’s a big guy, plays heavy," Hegamin said. "At the same time, he’s smart. He understands exactly what we’re asking to do. We’re seeing him be able to go in there and do some things that we’re going to look for from our right tackles this year, which is good.”

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

