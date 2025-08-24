Colorado Buffaloes' Increased Size A Concern For Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?
At almost every position group, the Colorado Buffaloes are a bigger football team compared to last year.
New strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey deserves much of that credit, and Colorado's offseason work in the weight room could help deliver a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday evening. During his game week presser on Sunday, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key shared his thoughts on the Buffs and was quick to praise their size on the offensive line, a compliment Colorado hasn't received much over the past two years.
Brent Key Praises Colorado's Massive Offensive Line
"They're big up front," Key said of Colorado, per Georgia Tech. "They've gone after size and mass. They might be, if not the biggest, one of the biggest offensive lines in the country. And I'm talking every level. They're massive. It's a challenge going to play a really good football team, that's the challenge. Whoever they roll out there, we gotta go out and defend it or attack it."
According to Crescent City Sports, Colorado boasts the third-heaviest offensive line unit in college football at an average player weight of 329 pounds, behind only Texas A&M (330) and Texas State (341.4). The Buffs' biggest scale-tippers include freshman Chauncey Gooden (380), Tennessee transfer Larry Johnson III (350) and a quintet of 340-pounders in Aki Ogunbiyi, Walker Anderson, Zy Crisler, Yahya Attia and Mana Taimani.
Left tackle Jordan Seaton revealed during the summer that he weighs 305 pounds but is currently listed at 330.
Impact Of Colorado Buffaloes' Increased Weight
Size and talent-wise, Colorado's 2025 offensive line figures to be the best group coach Deion Sanders has put together since arriving in Boulder three years ago. Conditioning will also play a factor, but the increased size up front should help the Buffs reach their goal of running the ball more effectively.
"They (offensive line) probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute mightily, that we don't fear they are going to go in there and mess it up," Sanders said. They're good. We got a three-headed monster (Gunnar White, George Hegamin and Andre Gurode) coaching those guys as well, so that's a beautiful thing. That group there is physical, they're smart, they're tough, they're truly disciplined, and I am truly proud of that group."
Well-Rounded Offensive Linemen
Larry Johnson III may encapsulate what "Coach Prime" and his staff are looking for on the offensive line. Simply put, pure size isn't all that's needed to make an impact.
“Larry’s a big guy, plays heavy," Hegamin said. "At the same time, he’s smart. He understands exactly what we’re asking to do. We’re seeing him be able to go in there and do some things that we’re going to look for from our right tackles this year, which is good.”