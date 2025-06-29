Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Snubbed In EA College Football's Top 25 Rankings?

The Colorado Buffaloes are not ranked in the top 25 of College Football 26's team rankings. The Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 2024 season, but lost stars in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to the NFL.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are not ranked in the top 25 of the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game. Last season, Colorado finished with a record in the regular season of 9-3. They earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to the BYU Cougars. 

The Buffaloes finished ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, and No. 25 in the AP Poll. 

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the sp
Colorado will have a new look team on the field next year and College Football 26 doesn’t think they will be as good as they were in 2024. The Buffaloes will be without their two best players from the past two seasons in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Sanders won 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of of the Year while Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman trophy winner. Both are now in the NFL. 

However, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is going nowhere. Coach Prime will be entering his third year as coach in Boulder. This rankings snub can be used as extra motivation for his team in 2025.

Colorado Buffaloes Unranked in College Football 26 Top 25

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes are not one of the top 25 team in the College Football 26 video game. Here is the complete top 25:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 

2. Texas Longhorns

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Georgia Bulldogs

7. Clemson Tigers

8. Texas A&M Aggies

9. Oregon Ducks

10. LSU Tigers

11. Miami Hurricanes 

12. Florida Gators

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

15. Michigan Wolverines

16. Ole Miss Rebels

17. Oklahoma Sooners

18. Indiana Hoosiers

19. SMU Mustangs

20. Tennessee Volunteers

21. Missouri Tigers

22. Auburn Tigers

23. Duke Blue Devils

24. South Carolina Gamecocks 

25. Illinois Fighting Illini

Not only is Colorado not in the top 25, the Big 12 conference as a whole is not well represented. There are only two Big 12 teams and none are in the top 12; Texas Tech at No. 13 and Arizona State at No. 14. 

A notable snub in addition to Colorado are the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State played in the Big 12 Championship game last season and finished with a record of 11-3.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez rushes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at
Here is the conference breakdowns in the top 25:

SEC: 12 teams (No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Texas, No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 LSU, No. 12 Florida, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 Auburn, No. 24 South Carolina)

Big Ten: 6 teams (No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 15 Michigan, No. 18 Indiana, No. 25. Illinois)

ACC: 4 teams (No. 7 Clemson, No. 11 Miami, No. 19 SMU, No. 23 Duke)

Big 12: 2 teams (No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Arizona State)

Independent: 1 team (No. 5 Notre Dame) 

