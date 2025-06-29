Colorado Buffaloes Snubbed In EA College Football's Top 25 Rankings?
The Colorado Buffaloes are not ranked in the top 25 of the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game. Last season, Colorado finished with a record in the regular season of 9-3. They earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to the BYU Cougars.
The Buffaloes finished ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, and No. 25 in the AP Poll.
Colorado will have a new look team on the field next year and College Football 26 doesn’t think they will be as good as they were in 2024. The Buffaloes will be without their two best players from the past two seasons in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Sanders won 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of of the Year while Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman trophy winner. Both are now in the NFL.
However, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is going nowhere. Coach Prime will be entering his third year as coach in Boulder. This rankings snub can be used as extra motivation for his team in 2025.
Colorado Buffaloes Unranked in College Football 26 Top 25
The Colorado Buffaloes are not one of the top 25 team in the College Football 26 video game. Here is the complete top 25:
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Clemson Tigers
8. Texas A&M Aggies
9. Oregon Ducks
10. LSU Tigers
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Florida Gators
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
15. Michigan Wolverines
16. Ole Miss Rebels
17. Oklahoma Sooners
18. Indiana Hoosiers
19. SMU Mustangs
20. Tennessee Volunteers
201. Missouri Tigers
22. Auburn Tigers
23. Duke Blue Devils
24. South Carolina Gamecocks
25. Illinois Fighting Illini
Not only is Colorado not in the top 25, the Big 12 conference as a whole is not well represented. There are only two Big 12 teams and none are in the top 12; Texas Tech at No. 13 and Arizona State at No. 14.
A notable snub in addition to Colorado are the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State played in the Big 12 Championship game last season and finished with a record of 11-3.
Here is the conference breakdowns in the top 25:
SEC: 12 teams (No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Texas, No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 LSU, No. 12 Florida, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 Auburn, No. 24 South Carolina)
Big Ten: 6 teams (No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 15 Michigan, No. 18 Indiana, No. 25. Illinois)
ACC: 4 teams (No. 7 Clemson, No. 11 Miami, No. 19 SMU, No. 23 Duke)
Big 12: 2 teams (No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Arizona State)
Independent: 1 team (No. 5 Notre Dame)