Colorado Buffaloes Stars Offer Reactions Into Size Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes have been chased around by a narrative concerning their size since the spring game this offseason. After a video displaying a number of the team’s skill position players running out of the tunnel for the April 11 contest went viral, size concerns regarding the players emerged nationwide.

Since then, Colorado coaches and players have shot down the concerns left and right. Most recently, on fall sports media day, Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth and defensive lineman Dylan Manuel fired back at the concerns in exclusive interviews.

Ben Finneseth’s Response

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Finneseth was asked about the concerns, he called out just how ridiculous he thinks they are. Given the overall size of Colorado’s players on its roster, the expectations people online seem to be setting for them seem nonsensical to Finneseth and his teammates.

“Like what are we? Bodybuilders?” Finneseth said. “It fries me when people say that. It would be one thing if we were a bodybuilding team… but we’re not. You’ve got to be able to run, you’ve got to be able to change direction. So, I don’t care. At some point, like coach [Brennan] Marion said, you’ve got to pull up and spot the ball. Hopefully all of those muscles can help you catch up with Q for 6 [Quentin Gibson], Ernest [Campbell] and guys like that.”

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speed will help the players who lack size, a strong number of the Buffs’ players put the concerns to bed based on their size alone.

Dylan Manuel’s Reaction

One such player who has seemingly been left out of this conversation by those online is defensive lineman Dylan Manuel. The 6-1, 300-pound transfer from the Appalachian State Mountaineers revealed how unseriously he took the concerns upon hearing them.

“I laughed at [the comments],” Manuel said. “I know what we have on my side of the ball; I know what we have on the other side of the ball. So we’re nowhere near small. September 3, you’re going to see.”

In Manuel’s unit alone, Colorado has five players who weigh 290 pounds or heavier, according to ESPN. Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, who is the heaviest of that group, weighs in at a staggering 375 pounds on a 6-3 frame.

Deion Sanders’ Response

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Deion Sanders pulled the numbers on his players to directly disprove the narrative during the first week of fall camp. On August 6, Sanders took to the podium to shoot down the viral concerns.

“Next fact is they're talking about the size of our team, which is hilarious,” Sanders said. “16 linemen, average [height and weight] is 6-5 310 pounds, six tight ends, average is 6-5 255 pounds, interior defensive linemen average is 6-3 295 pounds, defensive ends average 6-3 245 pounds, cornerbacks average 6-1 185 pounds. I don't think that's small by any means.”

The most common thing players and coaches have said when asked about the size concerns is, ‘pull up.’ On Sept. 3, the Buffaloes will have a chance to do just that. They’ll face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC road test, providing the perfect opportunity for the Buffs to silence those concerns once and for all.

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