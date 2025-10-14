Colorado's Biggest Strength Revealed in Win over Iowa State Cyclones
The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t just pull off an upset over then-No. 22 Iowa State — they finally got back in the win column. They did it together as quarterback Kaidon Salter played his best game of the year, but he wasn’t the only reason Colorado came out on top.
That help came from the big guys up front. Led by former five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Colorado’s offensive line turned in its most complete showing of the year — and the rest of the country took notice.
The unit ranked No. 1 nationally in average time before pressure at 4.44 seconds per dropback, giving Salter the kind of clean pocket every quarterback dreams about.
If this group can keep playing at that level, it gives Colorado coach Deion Sanders exactly what he’s been searching for. Consistency up front, and with that, the Buffaloes have a real chance to flip the narrative on their season.
This was the kind of statement performance that can redefine a unit’s identity. If the line keeps setting the tone, Colorado’s offense won’t just hang around in games — it’ll control them.
Just How Big Was Jordan Seaton’s Performance vs. Iowa State?
Seaton turned in what may have been the most impressive performance of his career so far.
He might’ve just put together the best game of his career. It’s easy to see why some early mock drafts have him going in the first round in 2027.
Seaton held down Salter’s blindside all night, logging 30 pass-blocking snaps without giving up a single pressure and earning an 89.1 grade from PFF. Simply put, without that kind of protection, Colorado doesn’t pull off the upset.
Performances like this show why Sanders made him a priority — he’s a cornerstone for the program moving forward as they prepare for five-star Julian Lewis to take over under center next season.
It also reinforces why he was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. If he continues at this pace, Seaton won’t just help the Buffaloes win games — he’ll define how far this team can go.
What Colorado’s Dominant O-Line Showing Really Means
The fact that Colorado’s offensive line was able to click the way they did says a lot. This is a group that’s had its struggles, but finally putting it together against Iowa State coach Matt Campbell’s pass rush is a huge positive for the program.
It could also help on the recruiting trail. Beyond Seaton, Sanders and the Buffaloes need to bring in bigger linemen to support Lewis in the coming seasons, and seeing Seaton develop into a dominant force only strengthens that pitch.
If Salter wants to finish the season on a high note, this line will need to carry that momentum into the second half. When he has time in the pocket, he can make plays all over the field — but it all starts up front.
If they can keep playing at this level, it won’t just help Colorado win games this year — it could lay the foundation for long-term success. A strong, reliable offensive line doesn’t just protect the quarterback; it gives the whole program a chance to grow and compete at a higher level.