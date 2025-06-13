Colorado Buffaloes 'Struck Out' In Bolstering Running Back Room, Analyst Says
For the third straight year under coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have some question marks surrounding their running back room ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Outside of losing Isaiah Augustave to the South Carolina Gamecocks, retention wasn't an issue this offseason, but neither of the Buffs' two transfer portal pickups exactly jumps off the page. Former Incarnate Word running back DeKalon Taylor joined the picture in late April, and Coastal Carolina transfer Simeon Price committed to Colorado earlier this week, bringing the room to five scholarship players.
Last year, Taylor rushed for 909 yards and nine touchdowns at the Football Championship Subdivision level while Price, who began his college career at Mississippi State, had 44 carries for 136 yards at Coastal Carolina. It's yet to be seen how they'll be utilized alongside returners Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden and Charlie Offerdahl.
Reacting to Price's commitment, independent analyst Mat Smith shared his honest thoughts on Colorado failing to land a clear No. 1 option at running back.
"They just couldn’t find a starter this year," Smith wrote on X. "Totally struck out across the board. Add a depth piece here (Price). There’s no way this went according to plan no matter how they spin it."
Colorado coaches made clear throughout spring camp that the Buffs must run the ball better this upcoming season, so many expected at least one highly-rated transfer to join the room. To speculate, Boulder may not have been an attractive destination for transfer running backs due to the team's lack of rushing success over the past two years, although former quarterback Shedeur Sanders' talents justified much of that. Still, the opportunity to learn from Pro Football Hall of Famer and new Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk should be a draw.
"Coach Prime" and Faulk may utilize a running back by committee approach next season unless one of the five scholarship options takes over. Welch is certainly capable after rushing 186 yards (4.3 yards per rush) and four touchdowns during his injury-plagued true freshman season last fall.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
"The guys that I trust will play," Faulk said during spring camp. "In today's game, to ask a tired player, that's unheard of. Back when we played, if I was tired, they may give me more carries because I am really good now. I am settled. We don't play that type of game anymore. We're trying to protect players. You got to have backs ready to play and they got to have carries. It is fairly easy to me. The guys that I trust based on how they practiced and what they do and how they test will play. That's it. And I am going to ask them to do certain things, and I want to know what they like doing."