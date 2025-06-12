Colorado Buffaloes Add Former SEC Running Back Simeon Price From Transfer Portal
The Colorado Buffaloes have added an experienced option to the backfield.
Former Mississippi State Bulldogs and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Simeon Price has committed to Colorado from the transfer portal.
Listed at 6-0 and 215 pounds, Price spent three seasons with Mississippi State before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2024. He's rushed 79 times for 327 yards in his career. While Price has no touchdowns on the ground, he had one receiving score in 2022 and has 17 career catches for 132 yards.
In the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl, Price led the Bulldogs with a career-best 68 rushing yards on seven carries against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Price's time in the Sun Belt Conference with the Chanticleers didn't go as expected, logging just 44 carries for 136 yards. The native of Pensacola, Florida, now has a new home with coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, where he could be a crucial depth piece.
Price could see action if needed to shield one of the Buffs' new quarterbacks. Last season, he had an outstanding 80.8 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus.
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reunites With Teammate, Lifelong Bond
MORE: Why Cleveland Browns Waited Until Fifth Round To Select Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Teammate Says Deion Sanders 'Prepared' Rookie For NFL Attention
Colorado is in dire straits for both pass protection and consistent production on the ground. The Buffaloes lost their leading rusher, Isaiah Augustave, to the transfer portal this spring and have few familiar faces on scholarship.
Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden could captain the room coached by NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, but pieces like Simon and former Incarnate Word speedster DeKalon Taylor could add varying and impactful dimensions to the run game.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Price's hopes at an admirable collegiate swan song will take place under the Flatirons.
Price was a three-star recruit in 2021 but was an unranked transfer that struggled to find a new home.
With a class of now 33 members, Colorado holds strong as 247Sports’s No. 19 transfer portal program in the country.
The class ranks second in the Big 12, still trailing the donor-fueled Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 2).
If Price is its final addition, Colorado finished the offseason with 18 new offensive players, 13 new defenders and two specialists.
Headlined by former Liberty flames quarterback Kaidon Salter and former Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Joseph Williams, the Buffaloes’ new-look offense could be as deep as it is dynamic. Sincere Brown and Hykeem Williams joined the receiver room this spring, while Taylor and Price make up the newcomers at tailback.
Colorado added nine offensive linemen, the most transfers of any position.
The Buffs’ defensive haul started hot with former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis and hard-hitting USF Bulls safety Tawfiq Byard. Teon Parks, Noah King and Tyrecus Davis were notable additions to the secondary, while Martavius French and Reginald Hughes are both transfers pegged as Colorado’s starting linebacker duo.
Kicker Buck Buchanan and punter Damon Greaves are also both in line to start at special teams. Buchanan could be the primary kickoff specialist while also taking longer field goals out of Alejandro Mata’s range.