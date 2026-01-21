Colorado Transfer Impresses Teammates in Offseason Workouts

The Colorado Buffaloes are back in action on the practice field. There are a lot of new faces including former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero, who put his blazing fast speed on display during a 40-yard-dash.

Darius Sanders of “Reach the People” posted a video on his YouTube channel of Colorado going through workouts. He caught the incoming transfer from San Jose State, wide receiver Danny Scudero running his 40-yard-dash in front of coaches and teammates. Scudero clocked in at 4.51 seconds. Check out the video below.

Danny Scudero Shows Off Speed

New Colorado WR Danny Scudero can scoot 💨 pic.twitter.com/gWqNdAKcOP — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 20, 2026

“I knew somebody was going to hit that 4.5,” someone in the background said.

This is a relatively pretty fast time for a wideout. Scudero’s 4.51 would have slated him with the 27th fastest time for a receiver at the 2025 NFL Combine. A pair of former Buffaloes LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. just edged him out with both of them running a 4.46-second 40.

Danny Scudero Transfers to Colorado

Danny Scudero is heading into his fourth collegiate season at his third different school. Scudero signed with the Sacramento State Hornets out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 313 wide receiver in the 2023 class per 247Sports. After two years with Sac State, the 5-9 Scudero transferred to San Jose State.

2025 with the Spartans was a season to remember for Scudero. He led the entire country in receiving yards with 1,297 on 88 receptions. He also hauled in 10 touchdowns. Scudero was named First-team All-Mountain West.

After the season concluded, he entered the portal and transferred to Colorado.

Colorado Adding Receivers in Transfer Portal

Colorado lost their top receiving weapon in 2025 to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Omarion Miller led the team in receiving yards (808), receptions (45), and receiving touchdowns (8) and opted to enter the portal. He transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Buffs hope that the addition of Scudero will help fill this void.

Additionally, Colorado added another handful of receivers in the portal. They also added three-star Ernest Campbell from Sac State, three-star Kam Perry from Miami (Ohio), and four-star DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas.

Overall in the portal this offseason, the Buffs have added 42 players. On the flip side, they lost 37.

A position that does appear to be set heading into the 2026 season is quarterback. Julian Lewis started a handful of games as a freshman for Colorado in 2025. He threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Lewis will now return for his second season, but still with four years left of eligibility after a redshirt. He played in four total games, which was the most a player could play in last season and remain eligible for a redshirt.