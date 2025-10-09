How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Iowa State: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-4, still without a Big 12 conference win. After suffering their second loss in a row, the Buffaloes will next face the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 11. It will be the final matchup before Colorado’s bye week after seven straight games.
How to Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 1:30 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The TV broadcast will be on ESPN.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3.5-point underdogs against Iowa State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +128, and the point total for the matchup is 52.5.
Can Colorado Close Out The Game?
While the Buffaloes have four losses this season, Colorado had the chance to either win or tie three of the games in the fourth quarter. The Colorado Buffaloes have started strong the past two weeks, but cannot keep up the momentum. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes’ offense have to find a way to score more in the fourth quarter.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter has passed for 901 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He is coming off a game where he threw three interceptions, and will have to clean that up before facing a tough opponent. Salter has also rushed for 213 yards and five touchdowns.
Salter is a big player in the red zone, but there must be more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Although Sanders has said he hopes not to switch quarterbacks again this season, as the Buffaloes head into the bye, Salter may need to prove he is still the team’s starter in the matchup against Iowa State.
MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past
MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field
Running back Micah Welch is an underrated player on the Buffaloes' offense. He leads the team with 250 rushing yards and one touchdown. When Welch has momentum, Colorado does well moving down the field. If Colorado can get the run game going against the Cyclones, the Buffaloes could pull off the upset.
Colorado’s Defense To Step Up vs. Iowa State
While Colorado is coming off a loss against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Buffaloes' defense stepped up in week 6. The defense prevented TCU from scoring in the third quarter, keeping Colorado in the game.
Colorado’s leading tackler is safety Tawfiq Byard with 40 total tackles. He also has 0.5 sacks and one pass defended. Colorado’s defense has just eight total sacks this season, with defensive end Keaten Wade leading the team with 2.5.
If Colorado can put more pressure up front and get to the quarterback, it could help the Buffaloes pull off the upset.
Iowa State Looking For Bounce Back
The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their first loss of the season, which was against the Cincinnati Bearcats. While the Cyclones will look to bounce back, the loss proves that an upset is always possible.
Iowa State is led by quarterback Rocco Becht, who has 1,417 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He has also thrown two interceptions with a completion percentage of 64.6. Becht also has seven touchdowns, and the Buffaloes' defense will have to be ready to defend him in the red zone.
Colorado’s defensive backs will have to watch for wide receiver Brett Eskildsen, who leads the team with 321 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Cyclones have a strong run game with running back Carson Hansen. Hansen leads the team with 348 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
As Salter looks to bounce back from throwing three interceptions, he must be ready for Iowa State’s strong defensive back unit. Cyclones defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. leads the team with 39 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended.
Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will drop to a 2-5 record after suffering a loss against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, 28-24.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.