Colorado Buffaloes Add Experienced Linebacker Shaun Myers From Transfer Portal
Linebacker depth is on coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes' menu.
Transfer portal linebacker Shaun Myers committed to Colorado on Friday after three seasons with the North Alabama Lions. Myers was a consistent starter in the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) United Atlantic Conference and joins the Buffaloes as a grad transfer.
Myers is Colorado's first portal addition at linebacker this spring, and he is rated a three-star by 247Sports. The Buffs secured a likely starting duo in Martavius French (UTSA Roadrunners) and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State Gamecocks) last winter but have not attacked the position much since then.
Friday was a welcome surprise in the portal for fans of the Buffaloes. Former Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace also committed to Colorado, leaving the Buffaloes at 32 transfers this offseason. They are ranked as 247Sports ' No. 19 class in the nation.
In his career with North Alabama, Myers compiled 105 total tackles (eight for loss), two interceptions and six pass breakups. While he logged a stat in just one contest last season due to injury, Myers dazzled as a sophomore team captain in 2023, recording 58 tackles (4.5 for loss) and both of his interceptions.
Before his time with the Bears, Myers was an NJCAA All-American with the Hocking College Hawks in Nelsonville, Ohio. A native of the Buckeye State, Myers prepped at Clayton Northmont High School.
Myers passed up heavy recruitment from the Pittsburgh Panthers, New Mexico State Aggies, Kent State Golden Flashes and several other Division I programs to join the Buffaloes for his final season of eligibility.
Listed at 6-2, 220 pounds, Myers is a bit undersized for his position. He makes up for it by being a cerebral assassin and a strong pass defender.
"I take the most pride in being an intelligent football player and being the smartest on the field," Myers told Adam Musterteiger of 247Sports. "I'll be there a step faster because I know what's coming."
"I'm a film junky and take pride in leading the defense and getting my guys lined up and in the correct spot; just being a good communicator for the defense."
Myers gained infamy and the ire of Florida State Seminoles fans in 2023. His hip-drop tackle caused a compound leg fracture and ankle dislocation of then-quarterback Jordan Travis. The incident eventually cost Travis his football career and immediately sank FSU's hopes of making that year's College Football Playoff.
If nothing else, Myers can become a much-needed galvanizer for a defense that lost much of its vocal leadership after last season. He'll have to fight for a starting role, but linebacker has been a position of need at Colorado since the departures of LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green. It's uncertain who will light a fire under the room coached by Andre Hart.
Senior Jeremiah Brown, sophomore Kylan Salter and freshman Mantrez Walker make up the remainder of Colorado's linebacking corps on scholarship, a paper-thin group yearning for competition.
Myers took the scenic route to get to Boulder, but his skill set could be much-needed. "Coach Prime" wasn't going to let summer begin without adding a fresh face to the front seven.