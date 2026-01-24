Colorado's Transfer Portal Ranking Reflects Deion Sanders' Urgency

The Colorado Buffaloes have endured an offseason marked by roster turnover and new faces, but the program’s momentum appears to be trending in the right direction.

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have once again pushed Colorado into the national conversation through their work in the transfer portal. After a disappointing season, the Buffaloes are showing signs of stabilizing the roster with a more focused approach.

ESPN recently released its top 25 transfer portal recruiting class rankings, with the Buffaloes checking in at No. 17 overall. Colorado finished ahead of programs such as Cal, Oregon and Tennessee, a notable step forward for a roster that has undergone significant change.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Among the most impactful additions highlighted were Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and Tennessee safety Boo Carter. Both bring proven Power Four experience and immediate impact potential, reflecting a more deliberate and focused portal strategy under Sanders.

Landing Moore and Carter signals a shift in how the Buffaloes are closing in the portal. If Colorado can translate these additions into on field production, this class could represent a turning point after a turbulent offseason.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Breaking Down the Buffaloes’ Key Transfer Portal Additions

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff are set to bring in 42 new faces from the transfer portal this offseason. For Colorado, it’s not just about the additions, but it’s about the impact these players can make.

The Buffaloes have added multiple multi-year starters, creating a foundation for growth in key areas of the roster.

The secondary and wide receiver room have seen the biggest overhaul, and perhaps most importantly, the Buffaloes added youth. That young talent will be central to Colorado’s growth moving forward.

The top offseason additions include Tennessee safety Boo Carter, Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and South Dakota State slot receiver Danny Scudero, all of whom address pressing needs. Scudero enters Colorado as the nation’s leading receiver, having totaled more than 1,200 yards last season.

Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette is one of the older additions to the Buffaloes’ roster. As a hybrid safety, he brings both experience and versatility to a secondary in need of leadership.

Pairing him with Carter gives Colorado a strong back-end combination, especially after losing Tawfiq Byard this offseason.

If Colorado can turn these additions into on-field production, Sanders’ roster overhaul could pay immediate dividends. With a mix of youth, experience, and versatility, the Buffaloes now have a chance to stabilize key positions and build momentum for the seasons ahead.

Deion Sanders Faces Mounting Pressure to Deliver Results at Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time is quickly running out for Sanders to turn the Buffaloes into true contenders. He was hired to bring the program back into the national spotlight, but instead the program has taken noticeable steps backward, both on the recruiting trail and on the field.

That regression became clear after a promising nine win season that initially suggested momentum was building.

Once cornerstones like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders departed, the slide followed. The Buffaloes managed just three wins this past season, and instability became a defining theme.

The offseason only added to the struggles. More than half the roster entered the transfer portal, including several key contributors and five star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

For a program searching for continuity, the volume of departures raised even more concerns about long term direction. Through his tenure, Sanders holds a 16- 21 record, placing him firmly in make or break territory.

Losing top end talent at a time when Colorado needs to stack progress only amplifies the pressure and highlights how much ground still needs to be made up.

The path forward still exists for the Buffaloes, but the margin for error is shrinking. If Sanders is going to change the narrative in Boulder, it has to happen now and it has to come through results.

This season represents his clearest opportunity yet to prove the vision still works before the window truly begins to close.