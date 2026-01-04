Colorado Buffaloes In The Running For 4-Star Transfer Cornerback
The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff has been hitting the transfer portal and does not appear to be slowing down. Former Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden is a highly sought-after player in the portal, and the Buffaloes are pushing hard to land the defensive player.
Through the portal, Snowden is a four-star player, ranked No. 48 overall and the No. 3 cornerback, according to 247Sports. Snowden spent three seasons with the Utah Utes, earning plenty of game action. After starting all 12 games with the Utes, he entered the portal, and the Buffaloes are a team pushing to land the elite cornerback.
Colorado Buffaloes Competing For Elite Cornerback
With Snowden’s success at Utah, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are not the only team pursuing the cornerback. According to 247Sports, several teams are expressing interest in Snowden:
BYU Cougars
California Golden Bears
Colorado Buffaloes
Michigan Wolverines
Ole Miss Rebels
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
It should not come as a surprise that several top programs are making a push for the four-star transfer cornerback. Snowden is an elite athlete who also saw time on offense. Snowden finished the season earning All-Big 12 Second Team.
In 2025, Snowden totaled 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, and led the team with 11 passes defended, which included nine pass breakups and two interceptions.
Although Snowden is a cornerback first, what could set Colorado apart from the other programs is the chance to see playing time on offense. In 2025, Snowden had 13 receptions for 57 yards and eight carries for 40 yards and one touchdown.
It is no secret that Sanders will give players the chance to play both offense and defense, given the Buffaloes' history with former cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. If playing two positions is something Snowden is interested in pursuing, Colorado could be an ideal landing spot. According to 247Sports, his deciding factor could be defensive fit, which implies he is focused on playing cornerback.
Snowden is a Utah local, and if distance from home is a factor, Colorado could have an advantage, being just one state over. BYU would be the other frontrunner if it comes down to location.
Colorado has tough competition to land Snowden, with two teams currently competing in the College Football Playoff, Oregon and Ole Miss. After Colorado’s disappointing 2025 season with just three wins, the Buffaloes will have to put in a high level of effort to land the elite cornerback.
The Michigan Wolverines are a notable team to watch in the race, given that their new head coach is Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham stepped down from coaching the Utah Utes following the 2025 season, and Snowden could look to reunite with his former head coach.
Colorado Kicks Off Transfer Portal With Momentum
The transfer Portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and the Buffaloes have been active. Just days after the opening, the Buffaloes landed several players on both sides of the ball. As of Sunday morning, Colorado has reached five commitments through the portal.
After struggling in 2025, the secondary needs to see improvement. Colorado also lost starting cornerback DJ McKinney to the portal. While the Buffaloes will have incoming four-star defensive back Preston Ashley competing for a starting spot, Snowden would be an immediate boost to the secondary.
Snowden and the Buffaloes have not scheduled an official visit, but Colorado can use its momentum to their advantage to land the elite cornerback.
