Surprising NFL Fact About Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Contract Extension
While today's dollar isn't worth the same compared to 30 years ago, coach Deion Sanders is set to make more money coaching the Colorado Buffaloes than he did during his entire NFL playing career.
Not including the likely substantial money he made via endorsement deals, Sanders' 14-year professional career earnings totaled $33.6 million, according to Yahoo Sports. On Friday, "Coach Prime" agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffaloes.
When Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado in December of 2022, he signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract. He earned $5.7 million last year (plus $600,000 in performance-based incentives) while leading Colorado to nine wins and a bowl game. His new contract also features several opportunities for bonuses, including $150,000 for reaching the nine-win mark and $250,000 for winning the national championship.
"Coach Prime" will make an average of $10.8 million in guaranteed salary per year through 2029, which ranks fourth among college football coaches.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a press release. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"
After going fifth overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft, Sanders played for five teams throughout his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Sanders made $7.6 million with the Falcons (1989-93), $1.1 million with the San Francisco 49ers (1994), $13.4 million with the Dallas Cowboys (1995-99), $8.5 million with Washington (2000) and $3 million with the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05), according to data from Spotrac.
How much would Sanders make in today's NFL? The highest-paid cornerback in the NFL is Derek Stingley Jr., who recently signed a three-year $90 million contract extension with the Houston Texans ($30 million per year). Jaycee Horn also recently inked a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers ($25 million per year). Largely considered the greatest cornerback of all time, Sanders' hypothetical deal would assumedly trump both.
Now locked in through 2029, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs have a busy month ahead. Colorado will hold its pro day on April 4 with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and other draft-eligible former Buffs showcasing their abilities with NFL scouts in attendance. The NFL Network is set to televise the event.
About two weeks later, Colorado will hold its annual spring football game on April 19. ESPN2 will broadcast the scrimmage from Folsom Field.