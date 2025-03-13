Heartfelt Shedeur Sanders Story Reveals True Character Ahead Of NFL Draft
Love him or hate him, Colorado Buffaloes All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders will always be himself. The infamous watch celebration, wearing an actual iced out watch, amongst other jewelry, on the sideline, pregame spats with opposing teams, even former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton, and more. That’s before we even get to his play on the field. Sanders commands eyes, and opinions, at all times.
It’s typically understandable to know why certain athletes are loved. Some are just great at the sport, some provide bold personalities and may not even be one of the best, but are loved regardless. In rare cases, you get both.
Talent, production, and personality. That’s where Shedeur Sanders currently lies. Add in the historical context of his family name, and well, it becomes much easier to understand why he’s such an enigmatic presence to some.
ESPN writer, television personality, and radio host Clinton Yates detailed his favorite Sheduer Sanders story on his show “Clinton and Friends”. It delves into the narratives and stories that are told about Sanders, but wrapped up beautifully with a real-life moment that should humanize the man behind the persona.
As the story goes, at a local Boulder middle school, a young kid was being bullied for wanting to play football. CU coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff caught wind of the situation and left the kid come to practice where he was able to observe and watch the team. Yates said they even let the young man in the huddle. A true confidence-building experience for a young person who'd been picked on.
Once practice was over, Coach Sanders said “I need somebody to take him back to school.” Sheduer Sanders responded “I’ll do it.”
From there, Shedeur took the young man back to the school, hung out with the kids, and took pictures. You rarely ever hear about these stories when it comes to Sanders and it’s not for a lack of them, they’re plentiful. Local Colorado media speaks extremely highly of Shedeur. National media raved about his attitude at the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. Personnel and coaches on the NFL level also speak highly of Sanders.
Sure, reports and rumors of Sanders rubbing some NFL staff the wrong way have leaked out after the Combine. Those in fact may be true. Again, Sanders is always going to be himself. That confidence, which some consider borders and surpasses the line of arrogance, will never sit right with certain people.
Still, Sanders doesn’t need 32 teams to like him, he only needs one. For as many negative reports that gave come out about a negative closed-door experience, twice as many have come out about verifiable encounters with Shedeur. It’s no surprise which stories gain all the traction.
Some fans may never like Shedeur Sanders and that’s okay. There’s nobody that universally liked. However, it’s an interesting case when the reasons for Sheduer’s criticisms were the very reason players like Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and countless others were celebrated. Even the jewelry thing, it’s common in college and professional football now. What’s the real reason for the disdain?
If there’s true hatred for Shedeur Sanders out there, which it appears to be, those people should be encouraged to look past the surface. What you’ll find is a kid that uncontrollably was born into wealth, but worked despite that. A player that got better every year on the field, and has never been in any trouble off of it. A guy that by most accounts is well liked by the people who interact with him on a day-to-day basis.
Again, no one will ever be universally liked, but what’s the real reason for Shedeur Sanders' hate?