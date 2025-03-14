Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline Big-12 Pro Day Participants
The Big-12 Conference's Pro Day is being held at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas from March 18 to the 20. Among the expected 200 plus players expected to be in attendance, thirteen are Colorado Buffaloes players. The Buffaloes draft class features standouts like wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr, and Will Sheppard as well as defensive back Shilo Sanders.
As talented as those players are, the two stars of the class are quarterback Shedeur Sanders and athlete Travis Hunter. While the moment will be massive for all players in attendance, none will be more meaningful than Sanders' or Hunters'. Of those two, there’s probably more pressure, or at least intrigue, for what Sanders will look like throwing the ball.
"It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times," Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
During his senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders threw 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions through 13 games. He added four rushing touchdowns on the ground. For his efforts, Sanders was named first-team All-Big-12, Big-12 Offensive Player and Quarterback of the Year, Johnny Unitas Award winner, and named to the Associated Press’s All-American team.
"I know I'm worthy of doing everything I put my mind to, so I'm always worthy of doing whatever,” Sanders said. “Decision-making, that's the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback. That's what my skill set is, decision-making. I don't let anything alter my mind and let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind.”
If he decides to throw, Sanders will have the luxury of his only public throwing appearance being with his players. At the NFL Scouting Combine, they're at the mercy of whatever order the drill coaches decide to go with. Sanders will look to impress not only scouts and personnel, but also quiet some detractors when he has his throwing session in a few days.
As much as the spotlight will be on Shedeur, the workout for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will also be a point of great interest. Hunter is notably projected as both a wide receiver and cornerback next level, so the expectation is that if he participates, he’ll run through both drills at pro day. As big of a day as it’ll be for next-level positioning, it’ll also be one last opportunity for the Buffaloes to compete together before going their separate ways.
"Last but not least, my Colorado Buffaloes. I appreciate y'all so much. I know y'all somewhere out here in New York. Nobody knows y'all here, but now they know, baby. Now they know. I thank all my brothers through college, Jackson State included. That was my learning ground, that was my proving ground," said Hunter in his Heisman speech.
Who knows what the NFL will hold. Maybe there’s a slim opportunity that he’ll get a chance to reunite with one of his former teammates at the biggest level, but those occurrences are never guaranteed. All eyes will be on Hunter, but Travis will get to put a bow on his college career with the guys he spent four years with, and that’s special.