Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter's Father Receives Permission To Attend NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is already a big night for Hunter, a top prospect, but draft night will be more special than anticipated.
Hunter’s father, Travis Hunter Sr., was granted permission by the courts to travel to Green Bay to be there for his son. Hunter Sr. has been serving a year of probation under home confinement. After being unable to be there for his son’s Heisman Trophy Ceremony, he will be there for a special draft night.
“Travis Hunter Sr. was granted permission by the courts recently to travel to Green Bay for the NFL Draft,” Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post said. “Hunter Sr., who lives in Boynton Beach, where his son was raised, is scheduled to leave West Palm Beach the day before the draft and ordered to return Friday, the day following the draft, according to court documents.”
With Hunter projected to go in the top five, there is no concern for him dropping out of the first round. Hunter is one of the few players who will be present on night one of the draft, and now he can spend it with his father.
Hunter Sr. will be under strict guidelines once in Green Bay, restricted to hotel grounds and Lambeau Field for the draft. He will have to submit a full travel itinerary and schedule to his community control officer. Even with the strict guidelines, being able to attend the draft will be a special moment for him and his son.
“Hunter Sr., 39, was sentenced to 90 days in late September 2024, stemming from a 2023 arrest on gun and drug charges. He was released from the Palm Beach County West Detention Center in Belle Glade nine days before the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, but was unable to attend,” D’Angelo explained.
“He was placed on a three-year period of probation and ordered to complete the first year under home confinement.”
Hunter is projected to be selected in the top three, and teams will likely be looking to trade up to select the reigning Heisman winner. In the 2024 season, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
It has not been easy for Hunter to not have his father present for major accomplishments such as the Heisman ceremony, but he knows his dad is always watching and supporting.
"[My father's] not here and wasn't able to make it, but I know you're watching on TV," Hunter said in his Heisman acceptance speech in December. "Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through, man, now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man."
Draft night will be a special moment for Hunter as he hears his name called, and now he will get to celebrate with someone he may not have expected to be able to.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.