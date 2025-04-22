Teams Trading Up For Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter In NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft is a couple of days away, and Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is a top prospect. Hunter is expected to be a top-three pick and is unlikely to fall further.
With the number of teams interested in Hunter, the chances of a team trading up into the top-three picks are increasing. The Tennessee Titans are predicted to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, but the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants could go in any direction with their picks.
On ESPN’s Get Up, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that teams are calling the Giants and Browns to trade up, and both teams are listening to offers.
“Texting every GM and every coach, and I’ll tell you this, around the league, the Titans, they’re not listening to trade offers. However, there have been phone calls made to both the Browns at No. 2 and the Giants at No. 3 with the intention to move up from several different sources telling me there are teams looking to get up in this draft to either the two or the three spot,” Schrager said.
It is expected that the teams looking to trade up have an interest in Hunter, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
“There have been teams making calls, and those teams are not immediately slamming down the phone: the Browns at two, the Giants at three,” Schrager said.
“Everyone assumes it’s going to be chalk, that this is going to go Cam Ward, it’s going to go Travis Hunter, it’s going to go Abdul Carter. Not so fast. I think the No. 2 spot gets very interesting if the Browns are listening to a ‘Godfather’ deal for them to trade back and someone to trade up into the top three," continued Schrager.
Hunter is the reigning Heisman winner and a complete dual-threat player. He is making a strong push to play both offense and defense in the NFL. In the 2024 season, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
The 2025 draft is filled with talented players, leading many teams to be interested in trading down to stock up on picks. With teams interested in trading up for a player like Hunter, it could be beneficial for either the Browns or the Giants to trade down and have more picks later.
While teams are interested in trading up, there is no telling if and when the trades would go through. The Giants have shown interest in Hunter, and if New York still holds the No. 3 pick, it would not be a surprise if they do not trade and select the Colorado star.
Both the Giants and the Browns have shown interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders' draft stock has fallen, but teams needing a quarterback are still interested in selecting Sanders later in the first round or early second round. With the Giants and Browns potentially trading back, they could be teams to watch to take Sanders later in the draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.