Colorado Buffaloes Trending With Tulane Transfer EDGE Jordan Norman

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes staff are well on their way to rebuilding a defense in need of major help.

At least four transfer portal defensive linemen are set to visit Boulder in the coming days, and 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Friday that former Tulane Green Wave EDGE Jordan Norman will follow suit with a trip to Colorado next week. Norman spent his first two college seasons at South Alabama before transferring to Tulane, where he enjoyed an impressive 2025.

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; S detailed view of Tulane Green Wave helmet during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Norman, a redshirt sophomore, closed his lone season at Tulane with 28 total tackles, including eight for a loss, six sacks and two quarterback hurries. His strongest performance came against Temple when he tallied two tackles for loss and two sacks in a 37-13 win.

Norman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal soon after Tulane's 41-10 loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff first round.

Finding a home that will help him reach the NFL was at the forefront of Norman's decision to enter the portal for the second time in his college career.

"Not an easy decision, but one I'm making with clarity and confidence about the direction I want my career to go," Norman wrote on social media. "I'm locked in, and this next chapter is about growth, opportunity, and taking my game to the next level."

Norman has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Colorado In Battle With Kentucky

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Hummer also reported that Norman plans on visiting Kentucky, which is now led by coach Will Stein.

Kentucky has so far lost 13 players to the transfer portal, including two EDGE rushers in Jacob Smith and Javeon Campbell. Whether it's Kentucky or Colorado, Norman should have a path to playing time as one of the transfer portal's top outside linebackers.

247Sports ranked Norman as a three-star transfer and the No. 83 available EDGE.

Jordan Norman's Potential Fit At Colorado

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp plays catch on the sidelines prior to a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado is in need of pass rushers after losing London Merritt, Alexander McPherson and Samuel Okunlola to the transfer portal and Keaten Wade to graduation.

The Buffs totaled only 13 sacks this past season after recording 39 the year prior, meaning Norman would provide an immediate boost to pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp and defensive ends coach George Helow.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As of Friday, Colorado has lost 26 scholarship players to the transfer portal.