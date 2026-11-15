Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 10)

The Los Angeles Rams are down their best offensive player in Week 10 of the 2026 season, as Puka Nacua (knee) was placed on injured reserve prior to this matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

That knocks Nacua out for the next four games, and the Rams reportedly hope to have him back for the stretch run of the regular season.

Rams placed WR Puka Nacua on injured reserve due to his MCL injury. HC Sean McVay has said he expects Nacua to miss “extended time.” pic.twitter.com/XAR4rutM0Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2026

The Rams have a bye in Week 11, and then they'll face a gauntlet of a schedule to close out the regular season.

Week 12: vs. Green Bay

Week 13: vs. Kansas City

Week 14: @ San Francisco

Week 15: vs. Dallas

Week 16: @ Seattle

Week 17: @ Tampe Bay

Week 18: vs. Seattle

By NFL rule, Nacua has to miss the games against Green Bay, Kansas City and San Francisco before eventually having a chance to return against Dallas in Week 15. The key for the Rams will be getting Nacua back for both games against the Seattle Seahawks, as two wins in those matchups could end up being enough to get the Rams into the playoffs.

“It's going to be a dogfight for that NFC wild card as we all know now,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And unfortunately losing Puka for a few weeks is a big loss, but there is still some optimism that he'll be back in time for their two big games against Seattle. And if they are back for those, then that's really the chance that the Rams will have to get in the playoffs. They're one of those rosters where once they get in anything is possible, they just have to get there.”

Still, some oddsmakers spoke to Sports Illustrated this week and shared that the Puka injury, coupled with Davante Adams' hamstring issue, has been enough to drop the Rams to underdogs to make the playoffs.

“It's a pretty significant injury coupled with Adams' injury as well; on top of that, they had a slow start to the season,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “This is the first week where that view is really switching to they could very much miss the playoffs. They have a difficult schedule ahead and some real significant injuries. The only thing keeping them from a big fall right now is there is still potential to get those key guys back. If they can somehow weather the storm and get in, they could be decently healthy by the playoffs.”

Nacua's impact on the Rams' offense can't be understated, though the team remains a major road favorite in the odds at DraftKings for this game. That's mainly due to the fact that Arizona is starting third-round rookie Carson Beck for the first time this season.

In seven games this season, Nacua has been targeted 93 times by Matthew Stafford, catching 70 passes for 715 yards and four scores. He's played 87.2 percent of the offensive snaps in those seven games and he's been targeted 41 times over the last three weeks.

With Adams and Nacua out, the Rams will rely on Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and Brennan Presley at receiver. They'll likely throw the ball a ton to their tight ends on Sunday and also use the dominant run game they've had with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum against a very beatable Cardinals team.

With Nacua out for the next four games, the Rams are facing a bit of an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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