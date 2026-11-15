Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jets in NFL Week 10)

New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Week 10.

Wilson is officially listed as questionable for the AFC East battle with the Buffalo Bills, but he appears to be trending in the right direction to play.

Garrett Wilson (concussion) officially listed questionable for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Wilson needs to clear one more step to get out of the consussion protocol, but Glenn believes that will happen in time for Sunday's game.

Getting Wilson back in action would be a major boost for a Jets team that has just two wins in 2026 and has struggled at times on offense.

Garrett Wilson has one more step to go through before being cleared from concussion protocol but Aaron Glenn believes that will happen for Week 10, via @BrianCoz. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Last week, New York scored just 12 points with Wilson out of the lineup, and it slipped to 16th in the league in EPA/Play on offense as a result.

This season, Wilson has appeared in eight of the Jets' nine games, catching 43 passes for 527 yards and three scores. He's played 88.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps, so he'll be out there for almost every play against Buffalo if he's able to go.

Here's a look at my favorite prop play for Wilson in this AFC East showdown in Week 10.

Best Garrett Wilson Prop Bet vs. Bills in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Garrett Wilson 5+ Receptions (-185)

This season, Buffalo ranks 16th in EPA/Play, 16th in EPA/Pass and has allowed the 12th-most completions in the league through eight games.

While the New York offense is far from an elite unit, Wilson has put together a strong 2026 season in eight games. He’s caught 43 of his 63 targets for 527 yards and three scores, picking up at least five receptions in five of those games.

The Jets are banged up across the board at receiver, as Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. are all listed as questionable. Still, the former first-round pick has been one of the better receivers in the league since being drafted, and he’ll clearly be the go-to option against a shaky Buffalo secondary as long as he plays.

I don’t mind moving Wilson receptions prop down from 5.5 (Over +109) to five on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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