Colorado Buffaloes' Upcoming Opponent Proves Vulnerable In Near-Loss

While enjoying their bye week, the Colorado Buffaloes watched their upcoming opponent, the Arizona State Sun Devils, nearly fall to the West Virginia Mountaineers in a thriller. Can the Buffs finish what West Virginia started next week?

Jack Carlough

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025.
ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Outside of a dominant second quarter, the Arizona State Sun Devils weren't exactly dominant in Saturday's 25-23 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. ASU was outscored 23-3 in the other three quarters with backup Jeff Sim leading the Sun Devils under center.

The Colorado Buffaloes, who lost to West Virginia by one score last week, could now be feeling better about their chances against the Sun Devils next weekend. Sims impressed with three touchdowns and 81 rushing yards, but ASU's pass defense largely struggled as West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 353 yards, including completions of 90, 75 and 42 yards.

Even more, ASU's run game struggled outside of Sims, with second-leading rusher Raleek Brown averaging 3.8 yards per carry. However, the Sun Devils again showed their ability to finish in close games, something the Buffs have struggled with this season.

How Colorado Can Upset Arizona State

Colorado Buffaloes Upcoming Opponent Vulnerable Near Loss Arizona State Sun Devils West Virginia Mountaineers Jeff Sims ASU
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) gets congratulations from teammates wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after winning 19-25 over Iowa State in the Big 12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A familiar challenge awaits the Buffs next weekend in keeping Sims trapped in the pocket. Colorado has struggled to slow running quarterbacks all season, and Sims will provide coach Deion Sanders' defense another challenge.

Although Sims looks like an improved passer under ASU coach Kenny Dillingham this season, the sixth-year college quarterback has thrown 30 interceptions in his career.

"That's what we do on defense. You want to make turnovers, you want to create turnovers," safety Tawfiq Byard said after Colorado's defense forced Fox into two interceptions. "We didn't do too good this year at forcing turnovers. That's getting to the ball, and pre-snap things and stuff like that. All week, we was doing pursuit drills, getting to the ball, and that played a part."

Growth From Julian Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes Upcoming Opponent Vulnerable Near Loss Arizona State Sun Devils West Virginia Mountaineers Jeff Sims ASU
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Heading into his second career start, true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis is aiming to take another step forward after throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia. Lewis had ample time during the bye week to study film, and he'll soon get an opportunity to prove himself against one of the Big 12's top teams.

"It's been a blessing," Lewis said, per BuffsTV. "Coach Prime is a great mentor. Coach (offensive coordinator Pat) Shurmur is a great mentor. It's a lot of very knowledgeable guys around with great football knowledge, so I'm trying to soak up as much as I could on the sideline, even from K-Salt (Kaidon Salter) and his experience and (Ryan) Staub from his experience."

Colorado Buffaloes Upcoming Opponent Vulnerable Near Loss Arizona State Sun Devils West Virginia Mountaineers Jeff Sims ASU
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While Colorado is still looking for more out of its leaders, Sanders still sees fight in his 3-7 Buffs.

"These guys haven't quit," Sanders said. "Contrary to what people may write, what they may say, these guys are still fighting. They still want it. They're still coming over the sidelines, saying things to me, you could tell they're upset. They're holding themselves and each other accountable. The coaches are holding them accountable, and I'm holding the coaches accountable, and I got a few people holding me accountable."

