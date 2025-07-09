Kenny Dillingham Addresses Why Deion Sanders Is Unique As Colorado Buffaloes Coach
Fresh off leading the Arizona State Sun Devils to a Big 12 Conference championship, Kenny Dillingham is one of the hottest names in the college football world right now.
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has shared his praise of Dillingham, and ASU's third-year leader returned the favor on Wednesday while speaking at Big 12 media days on Tuesday. Ahead of Colorado's November matchup with Arizona State this November, Dillingham shared his perspective on what makes "Coach Prime" unique.
"He's Deion Sanders. He's unique, of course," Dillingham said, per Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Skyler Gerard. "He's one of the best people at branding. He's one of the smartest, in my opinion, coaches in branding."
From putting social media handles on practice jerseys to how he utilizes platforms to create buzz, Sanders has certainly thrived at bringing attention to a Colorado football program that won only one game the season before he arrived. The Buffs' brand is back in the spotlight, and "Coach Prime" deserves much of the credit.
Dillingham also mentioned Sanders' ability to develop defensive backs. As one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game, "Coach Prime" watched three of his defensive backs from last season land in the NFL this offseason in Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars) and Shilo Sanders (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
"He does a phenomenal job developing defensive backs based off his history," Dillingham said.
Cornerback DJ McKinney, who's currently repping the Buffs at Big 12 media days, is also receiving NFL Draft buzz entering his second season at Colorado.
Describing Sanders as well-rounded would be an understatement. He possesses a unique perspective on just about every aspect of football, which has helped put Colorado back in the national spotlight.
"He's one of the best players, he's done TV, he's really done it all," Dillingham said. "To be really good at a lot of things is hard to do, and he's been really good a lot of things. What makes him unique is his ability to be successful in a lot of different areas in the sport."
After watching Arizona State narrowly fall to Texas in last season's College Football Playoff, Sanders sent a heartfelt message to his Big 12 counterpart.
"Kenny Dillingham, you represented all of us from the Big12 well my brother," Sanders wrote on X. "We are proud of u and your team. God bless u all. You’re awesome COTY (Coach of the Year)."
Sanders and Dillingham will face off for the second time on Nov. 22 when the Sun Devils visit Folsom Field. "Coach Prime" got the better of Dillingham in 2023, as Colorado secured a 27-24 victory at Arizona State.
"Coach Prime," McKinney, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, kicker Alejandro Mata and quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis are set to speak Wednesday at Big 12 media days.