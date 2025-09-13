Deion Sanders Blasts 'Hot Garbage' Colorado Buffaloes Defense Against Houston
HOUSTON — The Colorado Buffaloes didn't get off to their fastest start on Friday.
After a first quarter to forget, ending with coach Deion Sanders' squad down 10-0 against the Houston Cougars, he didn't hold back.
"Hot garbage," Sanders told an ESPN reporter. "We can't stop them on first down. First down, that's when they're making their plays."
The Buffaloes currently trail 16-14 in the third quarter.2
Coach Prime Incensed Over Defensive Effort
Sanders had good reason for his blunt remark. Houston started the contest with three consecutive scoring drives, mainly on the ground. The Cougars dealt body blow after body blow, coming away with 183 total yards in the first quarter.
Forty-nine of those tallies came on a mad dash from Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, the senior's longest career dash. The Cougs have clearly taken some pages out of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' playbook, working inside-out to keep the Buffs' defenders on their heels.
Even as Colorado put itself in an ideal position with run stops, Houston coach Willie Fritz drew up crafty passes to keep drives rolling. The Cougars were 3-for-4 on third downs in the quarter.
Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit continues to have few answers for offensive balance, and its tackling in space has been sluggish at best. Houston finished the quarter with 11 rushes for 92 yards and nine passes for 91.
Controversial Call Keeps Cougars Cooking
Even as Colorado looked to force a stop after an offensive pass interference by the Cougars, the call was reversed after lengthy review. Stephen Johnson made a 29-yard catch and run following an illegal pick that freed him up, but because he snatched the pass barely behind the line of scrimmage, the penalty could not occur.
If the call stood, it would have led to a third and long for Houston. Instead, it led to a field goal that made it 13-0.
"That last play we just gave up, and they called, that was unbelievable," Sanders said of the ruling.
Things Looking Up?
Colorado's defense responded well to the rough start, holding Houston to just two field goals and 45 yards in the second quarter. The Buffs have three tackles for loss and one sack through one half of play.
At the half, Colorado trailed Houston 16-14. Another penalty jump-started an initially aimless Colorado offense, a defensive pass interference on third down that led to a 38-yard touchdown run by running back Simeon Price later in the drive.
Quarterback Ryan Staub slapped together some more two-minute magic to bring the Buffs within two, an intriguing turn of momentum in the Big 12 tilt.