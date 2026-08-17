Rising Receiver Recruit Jaiden Barnett Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado Offer

The Colorado Buffaloes compiled multiple recruiting wins ahead of the 2026 high school football season. That included landing three different four-stars between the periods of May to July.

Four-star wide receiver and one-time South Carolina commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray spearheads the receiver future in Boulder. But now Colorado finds itself in the early mix for 2028 wideout talent Jaiden Barnett from Jacksonville, Florida, who looks ready to explode recruiting-wise following an epic prep season debut on Aug. 14.

Barnett also spoke with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI to share where the Big 12 university still stands in his recruitment.

Colorado Recruit Shined in Scrimmage Against Georgia Power

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Barnett of The Bolles School in Jacksonville landed an offer from Colorado back in April. He even has that offer announcement as his pinned tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chad Simmons of On3 reported on Aug. 15 that the 6-0 receiver became the "biggest riser" for Bolles' season-opening scrimmage against Georgia powerhouse Kingsland, won by Bolles 34-10.

"Barnett may have been Friday night’s biggest riser. The 2028 receiver entered the scrimmage with some recruiting buzz, but he left looking like a prospect who is about to see his recruitment is about to take off," Simmons wrote, adding how Barnett scored on a 44-yard touchdown grab while showing off his versatility as a special teams return man.

Jaiden Barnett Pulls Back Curtain on Colorado Offer

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Barnett himself now believes his recruitment will explode from here following his epic scrimmage debut. But he tells Colorado Buffaloes on SI that he's really intrigued by the Big 12 university, particularly in looking closely at two coaches with a background in wide receiving play.

"The conversation with coach [Rashad] Davis was great. Got to learn a little bit about him and how the program operates and how I’m going to fit in. And I just let him know I’m ready to work," Barnett said.

But then he shifted focus to another prominent Colorado coach with an area of expertise in receivers: Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, whose explosive "Go-Go" offense creates multiple one-on-one scenarios with the receivers. Barnett especially loves Marion's past work with Jordan Addison and Xavier Worthy while at Pitt and Texas, respectively, before their NFL careers took off.

"It intrigues me a lot knowing the players who became better at that craft through him," Barnett said. "Makes me wanna be a part of that and I would be proud to learn."

Jaiden Barnett on Deion Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

So Davis and Marion are the ones immediately winning over the rising 2028 recruit who holds nine offers as of Aug. 16.

But now fans will wonder if coach Deion Sanders stepped in to converse with the explosive Jacksonville talent.

"I haven’t gotten the chance to talk to him but when I do, it will be a blessing," Barnett said. "Honestly, him believing in my game to better his program just makes me more hungry for that opportunity to do that."

Colorado offered a rising Sunshine State prospect who tallied 972 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Barnett suits up for a prep powerhouse featuring five-star edge rusher Asher Ghioto and four-star running back Xander Edwards.

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