Davante Adams Reveals Strong Opinion On Travis Hunter Playing Two Ways In NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is looking to play two positions in the NFL, and the team is preparing him to do so. As a result, there has been a debate on whether the former Colorado Buffaloes star will be able to play two positions.
One of the biggest concerns with Hunter playing two positions is if it will take a toll on his body. On defense, Hunter will have to go against NFL veterans, then have to get back on the field to play on offense.
Davante Adams On Hunter Playing Two Positions
Los Angeles Lakers veteran wide receiver Davante Adams appeared on Ryan Clark’s “The Pivot,” where he explained why he does not think Hunter will be able to play two positions. Adams’ concern is not just for a game, but throughout the season.
“I don’t even think it’s possible to do, for real. Not at a high level,” Adams said. “That’s just a lot of mileage, man. I’m not even concerned so much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It’s more like, how long is his career going to be if he’s playing that many snaps?”
It is not just from the number of reps, but in addition to the snaps, it is the players he would have to go up against. Despite the doubt on a physical level, he does hope the best for Hunter.
“I hope that he can play an injury-free season and go ball out. But it’s just the reality. The more you’re on the field. It’s already a 100 percent injury guarantee. Once you get out there, playing both sides. Now you have to tackle. You got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame,” Adams continued.
Hunter showed with the Colorado Buffaloes that he can play both sides of the ball at a high level. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and the Jaguars traded up to select him in the 2025 NFL Draft, knowing his goals to play offense and defense.
With the Buffaloes, Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game in 2024. He led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter totaled 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Hunter Working Towards Two Positions
It is taking a lot of work for Hunter to play both positions, but he believes that at the end of the day, football never changes.
“The challenge is just the playbook. The playbook is the hardest thing. Once you understand the playbook, you just go out there and play fast football, ain’t going to change from being football,” Hunter said on NFL Network.
Coen, Hunter, and his Jaguars teammates have expressed confidence they have in Hunter to play two positions. They see it in practice every day, and the next step will be for Hunter to show he can do it during the regular season.
Hunter To Debut In Preseason
Hunter will be making his Jaguars debut Aug. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed to CBS Sports that Hunter will not only be playing but will have snaps on both sides of the ball.
While he may be limited, it will be the first time seeing Hunter take the field in a game. While Colorado fans know what Hunter can do, the NFL world will be able to see so as well.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. MT. After that, the game against the Steelers, the Jaguars will face the New Orleans Saints (Aug. 17) and the Miami Dolphins (Aug. 23).
While there is concern surrounding the physical toll it takes to play two positions in the NFL, Hunter is ready to prove he can do it.