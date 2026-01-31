The Defining Characteristic of Colorado's Overlooked Running Back Room

Outside the Colorado Buffaloes' walls, there's once again some doubt surrounding how much production they'll get from their new-look running back room.

Colorado lost running backs coach Marshall Faulk to Southern's head job, and only two scholarship players are set to return in Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor. As with just about every other position group, the Buffs will need their incoming running back transfers — Richard Young (Alabama), Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State) and Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State) — to make an impact.

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Johnnie Mack, who spent last season as an offensive analyst on coach Deion Sanders' staff, stepped into Faulk's former role as running backs coach and will look to get the most out of his room. With winter workouts now underway in Boulder, Mack has so far been impressed by one notable trait among his running backs.

"If you look at the list of our guys that are playing for us right now in the running back room, they're all good character guys," Mack said on Thee Pregame Show's "Thee Morning Run Live" on Friday.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mack still made clear that his running backs are more than capable of producing on the field as well. Colorado's running backs took a step forward under Faulk's leadership last season, but more should be expected in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's Go-Go system.

"Now, they some dudes, they can ball too," Mack said. "Don't get that twisted. They can ball. But also, they're going to be great fathers, great husbands one day as well. I'm excited about the room because when you got a close-knit room who supports one another, who's not selfish, who's selfless and wants everybody to win, because there's enough for all of us to eat."

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Numbers-wise, Welch led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards last year and Taylor had 83 before going down with a season-ending injury. Henderson and Smith each totaled over 500 ground yards at Sacramento State in 2025, and Young rushed for 234 yards in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Former Colorado running backs Dallan Hayden and Simeon Price are now at Memphis and Oregon, respectively, after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Johnnie Mack's Message to Colorado's Running Backs

One of Mack's biggest early messages has been to find a balance between competitiveness within the room and the team's ultimate goals.

"Keep it competitive, but understand we all have the same goal here," Mack said. "We go to compete with one another, but we got the same goals. So we've got to understand how to support one another as well. That's the type of room I'm trying to build."

A consistently strong rushing attack has eluded Colorado the past three seasons, but there's hope that Mack and Marion can help the Buffs' offense become more multi-dimensional.