Deion Sanders Addresses Running Back Who Could Return From Injury
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a week off that was much needed and could be on the cusp of having one of their running backs back on the field this week. The Buffaloes host the Utah Utes in a critical Big 12 conference game.
Coach Deion Sanders said one of the team's injured running backs will return this week in his Tuesday press conference - without indicating who. Simeon Price has been out of action since Sept. 20, and Drelon Miller has not been seen on the field since the Buffaloes lost to TCU.
After knocking off No. 22 Iowa State to move to 3-4, Colorado could really use one of its running backs back in the lineup. Getting a playmaker healthy again would give the offense a lift as the Buffaloes try to settle into a rhythm for the stretch run.
A full-strength backfield is what they need to stay hot in Big 12 play and keep their bowl chances alive.
The Impact Of Simeon Price's Return
Colorado's offense, led by quarterback Kaidon Salter, has not been consistent this season. One reason for that is they don't have a consistent running game. Having Price back may not heal all the problems, but it can only be an upgrade.
Before the injury, Price had been running for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging nearly seven yards per carry. He's demonstrated he has the capability of infusing some life into the offense, and that's exactly what the Buffaloes desperately need at this time.
Since Travis Hunter went to the NFL, Colorado has struggled to make plays. Neither Miller nor Price has provided that spark for the team. Even if Price is not completely healthy, however, having him back on the field means one more option to add to the offense.
His return gives the Buffaloes a chance to get into a more rhythm and take some heat off Salter. If Price can be what he was at the beginning of the season, Colorado might at last have the spark that will keep things going.
The Impact Of Drelon Miller's Return
It's hard to say exactly how Miller or Price will be used, but Miller's upside is hard to deny.
The ex-wide receiver has started to see more playing time in the backfield, and it's clear how versatile he can be for Colorado's offense. Before he was hurt, Miller had 11 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 69 yards and a score.
He has shown glimpses of being an across-the-board playmaker who can make plays in a multitude of ways. He’s the kind of player defenses must keep in the back of their minds with every snap.
A lot will still depend on offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's use of him, but if Miller does see his role expand, he could become a difference-maker late in the season.
His speed, power, and explosiveness give the Buffaloes an element of excitement they've been missing. His return could be the thing this offense is missing to keep everybody guessing.