How Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Compare In Preseason Head Coach Rankings
As the 2025 season approaches, Colorado Buffaloes leader Deion Sanders and recent North Carolina Tar Heels hire Bill Belichick are far and away the two most well-known head coaches in college football.
"Coach Prime" is preparing for his third season in Boulder — and his first without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — while Belichick's first five months at UNC have been filled with drama surrounding his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Still, expectations are high for the future of North Carolina football under Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins before stepping down in 2024.
With all eyes on Deion Sanders and Belichick, CBS Sports released a preseason ranking of all 68 Power Four head coaches, and "Coach Prime" was placed significantly higher than his North Carolina counterpart. Fresh off a nine-win season at Colorado, Sanders ranked No. 33 while Belichick stood No. 54.
Sanders improved an impressive 28 spots from last year's preseason ranking after leading Colorado to its first non-COVID bowl game since 2016. CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli believes Sanders' Buffs are once again a difficult team to pinpoint ahead of the 2025 season.
Only one coach climbed higher than the 28 spots Coach Prime leaped this season, and this jump shouldn't come as a surprise. While the on-field results didn't match the off-field hype in 2023, Sanders' Colorado team improved to 9-4 and was in the hunt for a conference title until the end of the season. Oh, and Travis Hunter won the Heisman. Now, we sit back and see how things will go with Hunter and Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL. I won't be surprised by any outcome, honestly. The team could crater, or it could win the Big 12.- Tom Fornelli
After losing Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland Browns, "Coach Prime" will give the keys to Colorado's offense to either Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis. Wide receiver Omarion Miller and cornerback DJ McKinney are other big names expected to lead the charge toward CU's goal of winning the Big 12 Conference.
"Coach Prime" ranked one spot ahead of longtime Oklahoma State Cowboys leader Mike Gundy (No. 34) and one spot below Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule (No. 32), who won seven games last season.
As for Belichick, Fornelli believes the 73-year-old's NFL resume doesn't automatically make him a top-tier college football head coach.
Now, here's an interesting case study of how our voters think. Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach and two as an assistant. He's widely considered one of the greatest football coaches of all time. And I had him 66th on my ballot. Why? Because none of that success has happened at the college level. Our John Talty had him at 19 because he's Bill Belichick. In the end, he finished here. It'll be interesting to see where he's ranked a year from now.- Tom Fornelli