Colorado Buffaloes' DJ McKinney Named Cornerback Prospect To Watch In 2026 NFL Draft

After a quietly stellar first season with the Colorado Buffaloes, DJ McKinney was named an early cornerback prospect to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer is expected to enter next season as the Buffs' top cornerback.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft may have wrapped only weeks ago, but current Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney is already receiving some buzz as a prospect to watch heading into next year's draft.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released a list of 10 cornerback prospects to know, and McKinney unsurprisingly made the cut. During his first season with the Buffs last fall, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer recorded 62 total tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and three TFLs while playing opposite Travis Hunter. McKinney was also exceptionally durable, as his 840 defensive snaps led the team.

Again, the 2025 season is still months away, but McKinney may enter the year as Colorado's top 2026 draft prospect.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick noted McKinney's strong coverage grade last season and above-average length.

Colorado may have lost a Heisman Trophy winner at corner in Travis Hunter, but the Buffaloes are still strong at the position, thanks in large part to McKinney's return. The Oklahoma State transfer had a solid first year in Boulder, earning a 75.3 coverage grade. He surrendered just a 58.1 passer rating into his coverage with three interceptions and seven forced incompletions. He has good length for the position at 6-foot-2 with adequate speed for the position as well. 

Max Chadwick

This latest nod comes on the heels of ESPN naming McKinney a projected first-round pick in its way-too-early 2026 mock draft. McKinney went No. 24 overall to the Green Bay Packers in the projection.

With Hunter now preparing for his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, McKinney becomes Colorado's projected No. 1 cornerback, meaning he'll be tested plenty next season against the Big 12's top wide receivers. To make his life even more difficult, fellow cornerback Colton Hood entered the transfer portal last month before landing with the Tennessee Volunteers. Either Oklahoma Sooners transfer Makari Vickers or Illinois State transfer Teon Parks will likely step into the No. 2 cornerback role.

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) pursues Colorado State Rams running back Justin Marshall (29) at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Well before the national media caught on, Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared early last season that McKinney has all the makings of a first-round NFL Draft pick.

“You guys (media) don’t mention him, but we mention him every moment we can," Sanders said. "I mention him every day to the scouts that are asking me about him every single day we practice. DJ is long, he can run, he competes... The kid can flat-out play the game. He practices with the same tempo, the same level of consistency.

"He’s a first-round pick to me, maybe not this year but next year for sure. I know if he has any aspirations of going into the draft, he wants to be a first-rounder. That’s why I’m saying that. I think the guy has all the qualifications to be a first-round pick — a high first-round pick.”

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

