Colorado Buffaloes' DJ McKinney Named Cornerback Prospect To Watch In 2026 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft may have wrapped only weeks ago, but current Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney is already receiving some buzz as a prospect to watch heading into next year's draft.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released a list of 10 cornerback prospects to know, and McKinney unsurprisingly made the cut. During his first season with the Buffs last fall, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer recorded 62 total tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and three TFLs while playing opposite Travis Hunter. McKinney was also exceptionally durable, as his 840 defensive snaps led the team.
Again, the 2025 season is still months away, but McKinney may enter the year as Colorado's top 2026 draft prospect.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick noted McKinney's strong coverage grade last season and above-average length.
Colorado may have lost a Heisman Trophy winner at corner in Travis Hunter, but the Buffaloes are still strong at the position, thanks in large part to McKinney's return. The Oklahoma State transfer had a solid first year in Boulder, earning a 75.3 coverage grade. He surrendered just a 58.1 passer rating into his coverage with three interceptions and seven forced incompletions. He has good length for the position at 6-foot-2 with adequate speed for the position as well.- Max Chadwick
This latest nod comes on the heels of ESPN naming McKinney a projected first-round pick in its way-too-early 2026 mock draft. McKinney went No. 24 overall to the Green Bay Packers in the projection.
With Hunter now preparing for his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, McKinney becomes Colorado's projected No. 1 cornerback, meaning he'll be tested plenty next season against the Big 12's top wide receivers. To make his life even more difficult, fellow cornerback Colton Hood entered the transfer portal last month before landing with the Tennessee Volunteers. Either Oklahoma Sooners transfer Makari Vickers or Illinois State transfer Teon Parks will likely step into the No. 2 cornerback role.
Well before the national media caught on, Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared early last season that McKinney has all the makings of a first-round NFL Draft pick.
“You guys (media) don’t mention him, but we mention him every moment we can," Sanders said. "I mention him every day to the scouts that are asking me about him every single day we practice. DJ is long, he can run, he competes... The kid can flat-out play the game. He practices with the same tempo, the same level of consistency.
"He’s a first-round pick to me, maybe not this year but next year for sure. I know if he has any aspirations of going into the draft, he wants to be a first-rounder. That’s why I’m saying that. I think the guy has all the qualifications to be a first-round pick — a high first-round pick.”