Deion Sanders Makes Bold Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Kaidon Salter
The Colorado Buffaloes landed transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter from the Liberty Flames this offseason. He looks to be the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job, however no official decision has been made. Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke to reporters about what he has seen from Salter.
Deion Sanders on Kaidon Salter: “Kid Is Gonna Cause Havoc”
Deion Sanders has spoke highly of Kaidon Salter. It appears the Liberty transfer has the edge to be the Buffaloes starting quarterback when they kick of the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.
“Kaidon is a guy with multiple talents. He can throw the football. He can run the heck out of the football,” Sanders said. “Sometimes in practice, you don’t get a chance to see how good he is because when you run the quarterback, you know you can’t hit him.”
Salter is a dual-threat quarterback that has made plays at Liberty with both his arm and legs. In his four seasons with the Flames, Salter threw for 5,889 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air while rushing for 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
“You could see the burst, the speed, the knowledge of reading the defenses and then he pulls it and keeps it,” Sanders said. “The kid is gonna cause havoc. I’m just telling you, it’s going to be a totally different type of offense kind of from what you’ve seen us do in the past.”
In Deion Sanders first two seasons in Boulder, the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes was Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur is now in the NFL after being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colorado Hires Former Quarterback Byron Leftwich
The Colorado Buffaloes hired Byron Leftwich this offseason as an assistant coach. Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been working closely with the Colorado quarterback room.
“He’s phenomenal. I’m not even equipped with words to describe what he’s brought to the table,” Sanders said. “His experience, his knowledge, his day-to-day communication and on the field communication with the quarterbacks has been superb…He’s unbelievable, man. I can see why the Bucs won a championship when he was there.”
On that Super Bowl winning team with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Leftwich was the offensive coordinator for the Tom Brady led attack.
Brady is thought of by most to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and Colorado hopes that Leftwich can provide more guidance for Salter and the rest of their their quarterback room. Salter is in a new system at a power conference school after four seasons at Liberty, so there is a lot for him to catch up on.