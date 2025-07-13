Deion Sanders Previews Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Battle: Kaidon Salter Or Julian Lewis?
With preseason training camp beginning in two weeks, coach Deion Sanders is still unsure who will be the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback in Week 1.
Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter is widely considered the favorite due to his college experience, but incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis is turning heads during his early days with the Buffs. Ryan Staub is also entering his third season at Colorado, giving "Coach Prime" one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the Big 12 Conference.
This past week, Sanders brought both Salter and Lewis to Big 12 media days in Texas, making clear that the competition remains wide open.
"We brought both of them because I don't know which one's gonna start," Sanders said. "We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon is off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him, but JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can't lose either way with either of those two."
Reading between the lines, Sanders seemingly views Salter as a win-now quarterback while Lewis may need more time to grow. Neither was exceptional during the spring game, but Salter did appear more comfortable.
"I'm kind of the older guy in the room, so I guess I'm the vet," Salter told DNVR Buffs. "Being there for JuJu, I remember when I was a freshman coming in and not knowing a lot of the things, so I'm able to mentor him. I feel like I'm a great mentor. We're just going out and having fun. That's what football is, and that's what we're making it. We're keeping it simple and just going out competing and having fun doing it."
Whoever wins the competition will have the pressure of succeeding Shedeur Sanders, although Lewis shared that he's simply focused on creating his own legacy in Boulder.
"I honestly don't look at it as trying to fill his (Shedeur's) shoes," Lewis said in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI reporter Skyler Gerard. "I think I'm trying to create my own path. Me and Shedeur talked about it, I'm not Shedeur. He had a different path starting off at JSU (Jackson State). I started off as a higher name and stuff like that. It's trying to build my own legacy out there."
Lewis and Salter will each look to create separation over the other during Colorado's preseason camp, which begins July 28. Exactly 32 days later, one of the two will take the Buffs' first offensive snaps in their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.