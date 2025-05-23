Shedeur Sanders Reveals Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room Dynamic
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is part of a large quarterback room with the Cleveland Browns. To go along with Sanders, the Browns have Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. Sanders was selected No. 144 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by Cleveland.
Shedeur Sanders went on the show Up and Adams hosted by Kay Adams last week at the NFLPA Rookie Premier, where he talked about the crowded quarterback room in Cleveland.
Shedeur Sanders Claims Browns Quarterback Room Is Together As "One"
Shedeur Sanders said on Up and Adams that while people on the outside are trying to pit those in the Browns quarterback room against each other, the room remains as one.
“Everybody’s cool…Outside the room, people try to pit us against each other,” Sanders said to Adams. “Inside the room, we know we’re one.”
Sanders seems to be especially fascinated by veteran 40-year old quarterback Joe Flacco.
“It’s funny going there and see Joe (Flacco) every day,” Sanders said. “At practice, I’m like ‘wow, I’m really with Joe Flacco right now.’ We’re on the same team…It’s just so funny he’s in there and we’re on the same team.”
The age difference between the two quarterbacks is staggering with Flacco at 40 and Sanders at 23. When Joe Flacco was drafted into the NFL in 2008, Shedeur was only six years old. Flash forward to when Flacco became one of the most well known players in the league and won Super Bowl 47 in 2013, Sanders was still just 10 years old. Now, the two will be competing for the same starting quarterback job with the Browns.
Flacco spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 through 2018. Since then, he has jumped around from four different NFL teams; the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and now the Cleveland Browns again.
Flacco played for the Browns in 2023, where he helped lead them to an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance while winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. After one season in Indianapolis, Flacco is back is Cleveland.
Rookie Quarterbacks Battling It Out In Camp
One of the biggest stories heading into NFL training camp will be what the Browns will do at quarterback. A reason for this is the fact that Cleveland drafted two different quarterbacks in last month’s draft in former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns shockingly took Gabriel in the third round. This was two rounds ahead of Sanders, who was taken by Cleveland in the fifth.
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was projected by many to be a first rounder before he fell all the way to being a day three pick.