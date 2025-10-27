Deion Sanders Calls Out Current Generation Of College Football Players
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a blowout loss against the No. 24 Utah Utes, dropping to a 3-5 overall record, going 1-4 in Big 12 conference play. Losing 53-7 is a tough look for the program, and after the matchup, Colorado coach Deion Sanders expressed his displeasure with the team’s performance.
One of the most notable aspects of what Sanders said was regarding the change in the culture around college football.
“All this want to look good and all this stuff it don’t work unless you balling. Yeah, we’re in that kind of generation right now. Everybody wanna look good and they want to, you know, that want to get paid, but you gotta ball. You gotta play. That constitutes that,” Sanders said. “We gotta figure this out like now. Now.”
Colorado Buffaloes' Culture
Since the offseason, Sanders has been open about wanting to limit Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, arguing for a cap to keep it even. The Colorado coach is now entering the conversation regarding players getting paid from a different standpoint, arguing that not all players are putting in the work now that they are getting paid.
Sanders’ statements regarding the effort from players came a couple of days after the Colorado coach called out some of the players for quitting on the team. Sanders expressed during a practice that he can already see players giving up. He called for those looking to make a career out of playing football to separate themselves from those quitting on the team.
Despite the frustration, Sanders is holding his players accountable, notably benching wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams against Utah. But the culture in Colorado could be concerning as the team is in the final stretch of the season.
MORE: Deion Sanders Benches Key Colorado Weapons As Offense Capsizes Against Utah Utes
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah
Colorado has just four games remaining, and it is not an easy schedule. The team would need to win three more games for bowl eligibility, but it will not happen if the players no longer put in the effort. As the coach, Sanders will have to find a way to motivate his team.
Colorado To Reevaluate Building A Roster?
With one of the reasons for Colorado’s lack of success being the effort the players are putting in, notably when things are not going the team’s way, it may be time for Sanders to reevaluate how he builds a roster. It could come down to changing the recruiting methods.
Since Sanders took over, the Colorado Buffaloes have not brought in many recruits. When recruiting players, Sanders and the staff have to ensure that players are in it for the right reasons and will play even when the team is not performing to the standard that is expected of them.
The hopeful side of a 3-5 record is that the Colorado Buffaloes can see which recruits are sticking with the program despite how the season is going. Colorado’s class of 2026 ranks No. 53 in the nation and No. 12 in the Big 12, per On3, but many players have stuck to their commitment.
Some of the top commits include defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, cornerback Preston Ashley, and tight end Gavin Mueller. Sanders and the Buffaloes could be getting players who are not only ready to help turn the program back around, but who are staying committed during a tough season.
Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. MT. As the Buffaloes look to finish the season on a high note, Sanders will have to find a way to win against the Wildcats.