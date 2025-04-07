Deion Sanders Challenges Colorado Buffaloes' Offensive Line After Fight At Practice: 'We Give Whoopins'
Coach Deion Sanders doesn't want to see his Colorado Buffaloes offensive line get pushed around any longer.
After a fight occurred during a spring football practice scrimmage over the weekend, "Coach Prime" took advantage of the fracas to challenge his offensive linemen's mindset. Sanders, who's navigating his third spring leading the Buffs, wants his strongest bodies up front to "give whoopins" instead of taking them.
As documented in a Well Off Media video, the fight began soon after defensive end Quency Wiggins tackled running back Charlie Offerdahl near the line of scrimmage. During that play, offensive linemen Tyler Brown had a physical interaction with linebacker Martavius French while blocking, and Brown later pushed a different defensive player. Brown's push provoked French to throw multiple punches at the veteran offensive lineman.
Cooler heads ultimately prevailed, but Sanders was disappointed that few other offensive linemen came to Brown's defense during the scuffle. Sanders pulled Colorado's offensive line together and shared a strong message.
”If I ever see a linebacker hit one of y’all and punch one of y’all and y’all don’t kill this dude, we're going to have a problem," Sanders said. "I want you to get your get-back, and I'm not going to stop it. Y’all ain’t taking no whoopins nowhere. Not one of y'all are taking no whoopins. Do y'all understand that? We give whoopins. We ain’t taking no whoopins. Y'all got that? The next time that happens, all y'all better jump and you better finish it."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer Son Of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shilo Sanders Turns Heads In 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Deion Sanders Teaches Colorado Buffaloes Public Speaking Skills, Business Pitch
Watching the video closely, freshman offensive lineman Yahya Attia seemingly took the message to heart based on his NSFW response. Attia was also one of the first offensive linemen to help Brown in the brawl.
Colorado's offensive line took a great step forward last season and should be even better in 2025. Star left tackle Jordan Seaton, center Cash Cleveland and Brown all return, and the Buffs added Zy Crisler (Illinois), Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech), Aki Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M) and Mana Taimani (Ole Miss) from the transfer portal. Incoming freshmen Chauncey Gooden, Carde Smith and Jay Gardenhire are other names to watch in the trenches.
Offensive line coaches Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin are set to lead the group from the sidelines.
"I don't think there's any cliques in the room," White said earlier this spring. "I think everybody's coming together. We have an open space for that to be the common goal. Five equals one with the O-line. You can't just have one guy doing his own thing. You gotta have all five of your guys doing the same thing at the same time, and they're really buying into that."
Colorado's offensive line will be tasked with protecting either Julian "JuJu" Lewis or Kaidon Salter, who are competing for the Buffs' starting quarterback job.