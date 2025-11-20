Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Clarifies Role In Colorado's Athletic Director Search

Coach Deion Sanders clarified earlier this week that while he's willing to provide input on the Colorado Buffaloes' athletic director search, his primary focus is to win football games. Current athletic director Rick George will step down this summer.

Jack Carlough

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — With current athletic director Rick George set to step down from his post this summer, the University of Colorado has already begun its search for his replacement.

Some early names have emerged as potential contenders, including former Colorado football linebacker Matt Russell, but the school will likely keep its search as quiet as possible. George has also agreed to help find his successor, who will oversee an athletics department headlined by head football coach Deion Sanders.

Earlier this week, "Coach Prime" said that while his primary focus is on winning games, he'll provide input on the athletic director search if requested.

"I want to coach football and win football games, that's what I want to do," Sanders said. "I could be involved as much as they want me to. I'm not that kind of guy that I gotta have (someone). I'm not built like that, contrary to what anybody would think. I love this game, I love these young men, and I just want this program to be the best it can be."

Deion Sanders Shares Trust In Colorado's Athletic Director Search

Deion Sanders Clarifies Role Colorado Athletic Director Search Rick George Coach Prime Buffaloes Football Big 12 Boulder CU
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The search for Colorado's seventh full-time athletic director is already underway in Boulder and seemingly off to an encouraging start.

"I'm pretty sure we're going to be in good hands," Sanders said. "They've already started to search, and they've already started some wonderful things. I'm pretty sure what I know from the persons I'm in contact with here, they're going to make a great selection. I don't doubt that by any means."

Deion Sanders Clarifies Role Colorado Athletic Director Search Rick George Coach Prime Buffaloes Football Big 12 Boulder CU
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view outside of Folsom Field before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More specifically, "Coach Prime" expressed his confidence that CU Boulder chancellor Justin Schwartz and president Todd Saliman will find a strong replacement for George, who will remain involved with the athletics department in an advisory role.

"We have a chancellor and a president that's on their game," Sanders said. "They know what you're doing."

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Hit With Unfortunate News Following First NFL Game

MORE: Kenny Dillingham Opens Up About Deion Sanders’ Tough Year At Colorado

MORE: What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Importance of Relationship

Deion Sanders Clarifies Role Colorado Athletic Director Search Rick George Coach Prime Buffaloes Football Big 12 Boulder CU
Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is handed a team jersey by athletic director Rick George during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Finding a new athletic director who aligns with Sanders' vision for Colorado football will also be important. As college athletics continues to navigate another complex era, alignment from top to bottom should help the Buffs reach their goals.

"I think it's proper. I've never had it any other way," Sanders said. "When I was at Jackson State, Ashley Robinson was my guy. He's still my guy. I just spoke to him yesterday. I love them to life. Rick is always gonna be my guy. That's apparent because you're like hand in hand. But he (George) had to do what's best for him and his family... You don't want anybody to come in here that you at odds with. I'm not at odds with anybody. I'm not built like that to just be messy and nasty and hateful."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football