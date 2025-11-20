Deion Sanders Clarifies Role In Colorado's Athletic Director Search
BOULDER — With current athletic director Rick George set to step down from his post this summer, the University of Colorado has already begun its search for his replacement.
Some early names have emerged as potential contenders, including former Colorado football linebacker Matt Russell, but the school will likely keep its search as quiet as possible. George has also agreed to help find his successor, who will oversee an athletics department headlined by head football coach Deion Sanders.
Earlier this week, "Coach Prime" said that while his primary focus is on winning games, he'll provide input on the athletic director search if requested.
"I want to coach football and win football games, that's what I want to do," Sanders said. "I could be involved as much as they want me to. I'm not that kind of guy that I gotta have (someone). I'm not built like that, contrary to what anybody would think. I love this game, I love these young men, and I just want this program to be the best it can be."
Deion Sanders Shares Trust In Colorado's Athletic Director Search
The search for Colorado's seventh full-time athletic director is already underway in Boulder and seemingly off to an encouraging start.
"I'm pretty sure we're going to be in good hands," Sanders said. "They've already started to search, and they've already started some wonderful things. I'm pretty sure what I know from the persons I'm in contact with here, they're going to make a great selection. I don't doubt that by any means."
More specifically, "Coach Prime" expressed his confidence that CU Boulder chancellor Justin Schwartz and president Todd Saliman will find a strong replacement for George, who will remain involved with the athletics department in an advisory role.
"We have a chancellor and a president that's on their game," Sanders said. "They know what you're doing."
Importance of Relationship
Finding a new athletic director who aligns with Sanders' vision for Colorado football will also be important. As college athletics continues to navigate another complex era, alignment from top to bottom should help the Buffs reach their goals.
"I think it's proper. I've never had it any other way," Sanders said. "When I was at Jackson State, Ashley Robinson was my guy. He's still my guy. I just spoke to him yesterday. I love them to life. Rick is always gonna be my guy. That's apparent because you're like hand in hand. But he (George) had to do what's best for him and his family... You don't want anybody to come in here that you at odds with. I'm not at odds with anybody. I'm not built like that to just be messy and nasty and hateful."