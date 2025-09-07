Grading Colorado Buffaloes Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, Julian Lewis
The Colorado Buffaloes bounced back at home with a 31-7 win over Delaware on Saturday afternoon. But the biggest storyline wasn’t the score — it Colorado coach was Deion Sanders turning to a full rotation at quarterback.
All three signal callers saw meaningful snaps.
Starter Kaidon Salter opened the game, followed by five-star freshman Julian Lewis. Then came Ryan Staub, who wasn’t expected to play — and might have looked the best of the bunch.
Sanders had already said both Salter and Lewis would play, but Staub’s appearance was a surprise. The offense looked flat for most of the first half until Staub entered and provided a spark.
Staub finished the day completing 70 percent of his throws for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The highlight was a 71-yard bomb down the sideline to Sincere Brown that put Colorado up 17-7. Staub looked calm in the pocket, kept drives alive, and ended up with the best quarterback rating of the group at 98.9.
“I saw what I’ve been seeing in practice for the last few years,” Sanders said. “This is who he is, it’s who he’s always been. He just needed opportunity. That’s all he needed.”
Salter and Lewis had their moments, but neither showed the same consistency. Sure, it was only Delaware, but Staub may have worked his way into the conversation for more playing time.
With his performance shaking up the rotation, Sanders could suddenly be looking at a real quarterback battle in Boulder — one that might reshape the Buffaloes’ offense moving forward.
Ryan Staub — Stock Rising
The Buffaloes’ offense looked flat before Staub came in. Salter did punch in a rushing touchdown, but the rhythm wasn’t there and the passing game never really opened up.
Staub immediately brought energy to the offense. He stayed calm in the pocket and kept drives alive when it mattered most.
After Saturday’s performance, he may have played his way into serious consideration for more snaps. With Salter and Lewis struggling for consistency, Staub showed he belongs in the competition moving forward.
“I had a dream, and I saw something, and I just wanted to chase it,” Staub said. “I love being here, I love playing for Coach Prime, and man I’m just so blessed I got the opportunity. All I needed was that opportunity, and we’ve got more work to do.”
If he keeps playing like this, Staub’s stock won’t just rise — it could force Sanders to rethink the quarterback hierarchy entirely. He’s no longer just a backup; he’s a legitimate contender.
Kaidon Salter — Stock Down
Salter struggled in week 1 against Georgia Tech, and Saturday’s showing against Delaware didn’t do much to change the narrative. He was steady enough, but against a former FCS opponent, the bar is higher than just managing the offense.
He finished with 105 passing yards, just over six yards a throw, and added 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground to keep things moving. The stats aren’t bad, but they don’t really show the kind of big plays he flashed at Liberty.
What really stood out was how uneven the rhythm was — drives stalled too often, and the passing game never really threatened Delaware’s defense. He didn’t look uncomfortable, but he also didn’t look like the playmaker Colorado needs at the position.
With Staub showing flashes, the window for him to separate himself is starting to shrink.
Until that version of Salter shows up in Boulder, his stock is going to keep slipping — and Saturday was another step in that direction.
Julian Lewis — Stock Holding
It’s tough to really judge Lewis since he saw very limited action, even with Sanders saying earlier in the week that he’d get snaps. He came in after Salter left the game, but it wasn’t nearly enough to get a proper evaluation.
Lewis’ stock stays about the same. He’s still a project who will likely need a year to sit, learn, and develop before taking over as the full-time starter.
Even against Delaware, which was an FCS program not too long ago, he looked a little overwhelmed — which is normal for a true freshman. It’s pretty clear he’d benefit from a redshirt year, and right now he’s just not ready to take on a starting role.
The stat line told a similar story. Four pass attempts for eight yards and a quarterback rating of just 2.7. Not flashy, but that’s to be expected given how limited his snaps were.
For now, his stock remains steady — a work in progress with plenty of potential that just needs time to develop.
Deion Sanders Faces a Quarterback Dilemma in Boulder
After Staub’s performance, it’s going to be tough for Sanders to keep him off the field.
One thing Staub has working in his favor is experience in the system — he’s been in Boulder for two seasons, learning behind Shedeur Sanders, while Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are still trying to settle in. That said, experience alone doesn’t guarantee playing time.
How Sanders decides to handle the quarterback position will be pivotal as Colorado heads into Big 12 play next week on the road against Houston. Rotating three quarterbacks isn’t a long-term solution, and Sanders knows it.
He hinted that he’s already made up his mind — he’s just not ready to share it.
“I got a plan,” Sanders said. “Like I had a plan coming into this game, I have a plan. I don’t know if I’m going to disclose it until we get to our destination, but I saw what everybody else saw today. Martin Luther Staub, that’s what he said. He had a dream, right?”
For now, the question isn’t whether Staub deserves to be in the mix — he’s already earned that.
The bigger question is how high he can climb. He may not have the five-star label of Lewis or the past production of Salter, but he’s shown he can move the offense and make big plays when it matters.
If Staub keeps this up, the debate won’t be about whether he’s the backup — it’ll be about whether Colorado can afford not to start him.