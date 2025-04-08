Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Host Quarterback Recruit Brodie McWhorter
The Colorado Buffaloes have been ramping up the recruiting process in the past couple of weeks. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the team have not received any commitments from the class of 2026, but the team has been holding numerous visits in recent weeks.
The Colorado Buffaloes recently hosted three-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter for a visit. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, McWhorter is the No. 69 recruit from Georgia and the No. 39 quarterback in the nation.
McWhorter previously committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers, but reopened his recruitment. The Mountaineers are still in the race for McWhorter, who finalized his top seven schools in February.
The three-star quarterback’s final seven schools include Colorado, Indiana, Auburn, Mississippi State, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. McWhorter lined up visits with each school before announcing his decision.
“These schools made the list because they have all answered/shown the three big things I look for in a school. Relationships, development, and schematic fit are things I am looking for. They all make sure I know that I am a priority for them, too,” McWhorter told On3.
One aspect that McWhorter may not get with the Buffaloes is earning playing time right away. From the Buffaloes’ class of 2025, the team has four-star quarterback Julian Lewis entering his first season. Lewis is in a quarterback competition with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and sophomore Ryan Staub.
It is the assumption that Lewis will be the starter for a couple of seasons, which means if McWhorter does commit to Colorado, he may not see the field right away. The potential lack of playing time is something McWhorter will have to consider.
Sanders has a different recruiting method than most. The Colorado coach looks to bring in a few athletes who will play early, as opposed to bringing in a large quantity that will be red-shirted in year one.
“Just say we get 25 high school players. How many is going to play that freshman year, at the most? Let's say four or five, right? And so now you got 20 guys redshirted, so when you go through spring with that 20 guys redshirted, how many you going to retain after that spring or how many going to jump in the portal?” Sanders said when discussing his recruiting methods.
Colorado may not have many commitments from the class of 2026, but what stands out about the Buffaloes is the coaching staff. Between Sanders and the other coaches, the staff contains a bredth of NFL experience. With recruits having goals to make it into the league, playing for a staff that has NFL experience could be enticing.
Sanders recently signed a five-year contract extension with the Buffaloes. Earlier in the offseason, there was speculation on whether Sanders would move to the NFL and uncertainty around him signing an extension.
Now that Sanders is locked in for five more years, recruits know who their coach will be. Commitments from the class of 2026 could begin for the Buffaloes soon.
McWhorter was originally set to have an official visit with the Buffaloes in June, but the quarterback will now announce his commitment on May 15. The West Virginia Mountaineers are still leading the way, but the visit with the Colorado Buffaloes may have swayed the quarterback.