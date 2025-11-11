Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Finally Offer Standout In-State Recruit
After picking up offers from at least six other Big 12 Conference teams, class of 2027 offensive lineman Jackson Roper finally picked up an offer from his home state team, the Colorado Buffaloes.
Roper, a four-star prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, announced an offer from the Buffs on Monday after speaking with Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips. Based on what he wrote on X, this offer holds a bit more weight than others.
"It always means a little more when those closest to you, the ones that CU day in and day out, recognize your hard work and dedication," Roper wrote. "After a great call with @theyoungcoach (Phillips) I’m honored to have earned an opportunity to continue my athletic and academic journey @CUBuffsFootball!"
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Roper also thanked Colorado coach Deion Sanders, offensive line coach Gunnar White and assistant director of player personnel Devin Ruffin for the "amazing opportunity."
Jackson Roper's Recruiting Profile
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Roper is the No. 257 overall prospect nationally, the No. 13 interior offensive lineman and the top overall recruit in Colorado. Some of his other notable offers include Alabama, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Over the past month-plus, the Colorado native has taken recruiting trips to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Utah and Alabama. Ohio State is expected to host Roper this weekend for its game against UCLA.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins shared the following notes on Roper:
- Technically sound with heavy hands and a strong lower half
- Advanced drive blocker who can get to the second level and is a finisher
- Does a nice job of mirroring in pass-pro, has excellent feet and lateral mobility
- Made plays at NG and showed the ability to take on double teams, stand his ground and make plays in the backfield
- Quick get-off who can beat an opposing guard/center right at the snap
Biggins added that Roper projects as an interior offensive lineman but has the ability to play anywhere on the line.
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Outlook
"Coach Prime" currently owns three class of 2026 offensive lineman commits: Xavier Payne, Ben Gula and fellow in-state prospect Josiah Manu, a senior at Loveland's Thompson Valley High School. Four-star athlete Alex Ward stands as Colorado's lone class of 2027 commitment.
Colorado has disappointed this season with only three wins in 10 games, but "Coach Prime" remains in search of finding "dawgs" who can help get the Buffs back to their winning ways.
“I don’t have to explain it, they (recruits) saw it,” Sanders said after Colorado's blowout loss to Arizona earlier this month.“If you a dawg, you wanna come here and right the wrong. If you a cat, you look at the scoreboard and run. Which one are you?"