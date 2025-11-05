Deion Sanders Lands Two-Way Recruit Who Decommitted From Alabama
The Colorado Buffaloes made some noise on Tuesday when Alexander Ward announced his commitment to the program. A four-star athlete, Ward becomes Colorado’s first pledge in the 2027 recruiting class and has already shown he can make plays on both sides of the ball.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Ward is ranked as the No. 14 athlete and No. 285 overall prospect nationally with a rating of 90.
He previously decommitted from Alabama on Oct. 20 before choosing Colorado over Auburn and Florida State — a big win for Deion Sanders and his staff as they start building the next wave of talent in Boulder.
Landing a player once committed to Alabama is no small feat, especially for a program still finding its footing under Sanders. But this pickup shows just how much pull Sanders has on the national recruiting scene.
Ward has the kind of upside that makes this commitment feel like a statement for the Buffaloes.
What Alexander Ward Means for Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes
Pulling a player away from Alabama is no small thing, and that’s exactly what Deion Sanders just did with Alexander Ward. The move says a lot about where Colorado is headed. Ward isn’t just another highly ranked recruit — he’s the kind of versatile athlete Sanders wants to keep building around in Boulder.
At Marietta (Ga.) Walton, Ward showed he could do just about everything. He caught nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, then turned around and made 18 tackles on defense, including two for loss, a sack, and a pair of interceptions — one of which he took back for a touchdown. He’s the definition of a two-way playmaker.
This past year, Ward transferred to IMG Academy to challenge himself against some of the best talent in the country and get ready for college ball. That experience should only make him more prepared to contribute early once he gets to Colorado.
For Sanders and his staff, landing Ward is about more than adding a big name — it’s about setting a tone. Colorado isn’t just trying to stack stars; it’s trying to bring in players who fit the vision of what the program wants to be. Ward’s commitment shows other top prospects that the Buffaloes are for real.
Colorado’s Recruiting Outlook
Colorado’s 2026 class sits at No. 78 nationally with 12 commits, even after losing four-star defensive lineman Emmanuel Ruffin. The good news is that the group still has a strong foundation, led by four-star safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. — two guys who bring the kind of athleticism Sanders loves.
Now, with Ward becoming the first piece of the 2027 class, Sanders has an early start on what could be another strong haul. It’s a small step, but an important one, showing that top recruits are paying attention.
With plenty of time left to fill out both classes, Colorado looks poised to keep climbing the recruiting ladder.