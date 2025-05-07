Deion Sanders, Colorado Offers 4-Star Quarterback Committed To Michigan State: Recruit Flip?
Coming off a huge recruiting weekend, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes extended an offer to class of 2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman on Wednesday.
Coffman is a four-star prospect from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who has been committed to the Michigan State Spartans since February. While it won't be easy for "Coach Prime" to sway Coffman away from his home state, the lure of playing for one of college football's most-talked-about programs remains an X factor.
At the same time, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis seemingly has the keys to Colorado's future at quarterback. It's to be determined whether Lewis will beat out Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the Buffs' starting job in 2025, but Lewis' presence certainly changes things for Coffman.
Looking closer at Coffman, the 247Sports composite ranks him as the No. 22 quarterback in his class and the No. 5 overall prospect in Michigan. Other Power Four teams on Coffman's offers list include the Duke Blue Devils, Syracuse Orange, Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones and Ole Miss Rebels. According to On3, Coffman visited Ohio State last month but has yet to receive an offer from the defending national champions.
Still, Coffman has been a frequent visitor to East Lansing and appears locked in with Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith.
“I was able to go to so many (practices) that I have built relationships with those guys in the (quarterback) room,” Coffman told On3. “It has been really nice to see how they operate, how they do stuff. I think we are in a really good spot after this spring.”
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
Michigan State offered Coffman in November before earning his commitment on Feb. 7. Smith's Spartans also own class of 2026 commitments from two tight ends and an offensive tackle.
“I definitely think it felt right,” Coffman told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “I’ve been thinking about it since November when they offered. I’ve been thinking about that and praying on it and how I see myself fitting in there. I think we can do special things and that made me excited and made me want to get on board.”
As a junior at East Kentwood High School last fall, Coffman threw for 1,456 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in nine games played, according to MaxPreps. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound prospect also rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu is particularly high on Coffman's arm strength.
Ball comes out of his hand with good pace and velocity. Mechanically sound, has worked on the technical aspects with his coaching staff and private quarterback trainer and has thrown a variety of balls. Has the snap and arm strength to get the ball to any part of the field. Shows the ability to throw on the move and get the ball downfield without setting his feet.- Allen Trieu