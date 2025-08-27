Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Said About Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had all positive things to say about coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ahead of their week 1 matchup. Georgia Tech presents a unique challenge for the Buffs.

Harrison Simeon

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday will not be a normal Colorado Buffaloes season opener.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pose as unique a challenge as possible to start one's season, presenting a strong offensive identity and a bastion of a defensive backfield.

Coach Deion Sanders took to the microphone on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming matchup. His admiration for Georgia Tech coach Brent Key was clear, and the test his side will present is nowhere close to being overlooked.

Deion Sanders Applauds Coaching Job Of Brent Key

Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sanders opened Tuesday's presser by light-heartedly revealing he FaceTimed Key, but that the coach may not have had his number and did not answer.

“I love you, I appreciate you,” Sanders said of Key. “I checked on you. There’s some guys that know you that ‘know you, know you’ that validated that you’re a good guy … You come off like that anyway, but that was validation."

"Coaching at the university you played at has got to be awesome," Sanders added. "Tough-nosed, attention to detail, we came in in the same [coaching] class … I’m always rooting for those guys in our class.”

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Offensively, Sanders knows what to expect from the Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes made for a strong two-headed rushing attack, with nifty play-calling to counter defensive adjustments.

On defense, Georgia Tech boasts a formidable secondary that helped secure a 5-0 home record.

“They’re gonna play tough, try to establish the run,” Sanders said. “They protect the ball. They don’t make many mistakes. Defense is savvy. They’re gonna force you to do things you don’t want to do. It’s going to be a great contest.”

Overall, Georgia Tech finished 7-6 in 2024, but played many of its opponents very tough in defeat.

Coach Prime Praises Haynes King

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during overti
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during overtime at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the most difficult aspects of Georgia Tech to contain will be King. His dual-threat ability and toughness made for 11 rushing touchdowns last season.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Week One Starting Quarterback Update: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Interesting Betting Odds Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

MORE: How Will Colorado Buffaloes' Enhanced Game Day Experience Impact Home-Field Advantage?

MORE: Deion Sanders Unveils New Nike Shoes With Nod to Sons Shedeur, Shilo Sanders

While his downfield arm talent has remained a question mark, King's experience and grit won't be ignored in preparation by "Coach Prime" and company.

“Kid is unbelievable,” Sanders said of King. “He doesn’t make many mistakes. He’s a winner, he’s a leader, physical, tough, not too flashy, he just makes plays … That alarms you because as long as the ball is in his hands, they have a chance, and that team believes in him.” 

Miller's Ready For His Time

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For a largely new Colorado receiving corps, Georgia Tech's secondary will make for a massive test. New starting quarterback Kaidon Salter must be wary of the Yellow Jackets' sturdy foundation.

Wide receiver Drelon Miller is one of the group's few returners, and he expressed how arduous preparation could help him gel with the newcomers around him.

“Since fall camp, in the beginning, even in spring, I’ve just been watching film on them,” Miller said. “They got a whole new team, so it’s kind of hard. . . I feel like I’m overly prepared. I prepared myself for this moment.”

Defense Has A Tall Task

Colorado's Arden Walker celebrates after a sack against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones
Colorado's Arden Walker celebrates after a sack against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With King and Haynes poised to cause havoc through the backfield, Colorado's impressive front seven has to step up. Defensive end Arden Walker discussed how the approach must be a collective one; otherwise, it will be difficult to stop Georgia Tech's dynamic ground game.

“Georgia Tech’s a solid team,” Walker said. “Just preaching the message that we still have to stop the run as a defensive line, I think we’ve just been putting our best efforts in terms of film and studying, making sure we know our keys and doing our assignment, and getting the job done. Also with the back seven, making sure that they’re on it too with us, so we can play together.”

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football