What Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Said About Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Friday will not be a normal Colorado Buffaloes season opener.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pose as unique a challenge as possible to start one's season, presenting a strong offensive identity and a bastion of a defensive backfield.
Coach Deion Sanders took to the microphone on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming matchup. His admiration for Georgia Tech coach Brent Key was clear, and the test his side will present is nowhere close to being overlooked.
Deion Sanders Applauds Coaching Job Of Brent Key
Sanders opened Tuesday's presser by light-heartedly revealing he FaceTimed Key, but that the coach may not have had his number and did not answer.
“I love you, I appreciate you,” Sanders said of Key. “I checked on you. There’s some guys that know you that ‘know you, know you’ that validated that you’re a good guy … You come off like that anyway, but that was validation."
"Coaching at the university you played at has got to be awesome," Sanders added. "Tough-nosed, attention to detail, we came in in the same [coaching] class … I’m always rooting for those guys in our class.”
Offensively, Sanders knows what to expect from the Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes made for a strong two-headed rushing attack, with nifty play-calling to counter defensive adjustments.
On defense, Georgia Tech boasts a formidable secondary that helped secure a 5-0 home record.
“They’re gonna play tough, try to establish the run,” Sanders said. “They protect the ball. They don’t make many mistakes. Defense is savvy. They’re gonna force you to do things you don’t want to do. It’s going to be a great contest.”
Overall, Georgia Tech finished 7-6 in 2024, but played many of its opponents very tough in defeat.
Coach Prime Praises Haynes King
One of the most difficult aspects of Georgia Tech to contain will be King. His dual-threat ability and toughness made for 11 rushing touchdowns last season.
While his downfield arm talent has remained a question mark, King's experience and grit won't be ignored in preparation by "Coach Prime" and company.
“Kid is unbelievable,” Sanders said of King. “He doesn’t make many mistakes. He’s a winner, he’s a leader, physical, tough, not too flashy, he just makes plays … That alarms you because as long as the ball is in his hands, they have a chance, and that team believes in him.”
Miller's Ready For His Time
For a largely new Colorado receiving corps, Georgia Tech's secondary will make for a massive test. New starting quarterback Kaidon Salter must be wary of the Yellow Jackets' sturdy foundation.
Wide receiver Drelon Miller is one of the group's few returners, and he expressed how arduous preparation could help him gel with the newcomers around him.
“Since fall camp, in the beginning, even in spring, I’ve just been watching film on them,” Miller said. “They got a whole new team, so it’s kind of hard. . . I feel like I’m overly prepared. I prepared myself for this moment.”
Defense Has A Tall Task
With King and Haynes poised to cause havoc through the backfield, Colorado's impressive front seven has to step up. Defensive end Arden Walker discussed how the approach must be a collective one; otherwise, it will be difficult to stop Georgia Tech's dynamic ground game.
“Georgia Tech’s a solid team,” Walker said. “Just preaching the message that we still have to stop the run as a defensive line, I think we’ve just been putting our best efforts in terms of film and studying, making sure we know our keys and doing our assignment, and getting the job done. Also with the back seven, making sure that they’re on it too with us, so we can play together.”