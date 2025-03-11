What Deion Sanders Said To Colorado Buffaloes Ahead Of Pivotal Spring Football
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to his team ahead of spring football, and he voiced his confidence in his team and told them to be prepared for a tough spring football.
Sanders began by providing his team with confidence. The Colorado coach told the team that he believes this is a better team than they had last year.
“We are gonna have a great spring, we’re gonna have an awesome spring,” Sanders said. “We have a better team than we had last year. We’re gonna prove it this spring.”
The Colorado Buffaloes ended the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffaloes missed the College Football Playoffs but made the Valero Alamo Bowl. Colorado lost the game 36-14 against the BYU Cougars.
Sanders emphasized the need for discipline and said that they are going to begin working on that right away.
“We’re gonna be so much more disciplined.” Sanders continued. “Dead last in penalties last season, it will not happen, and that starts today. That starts today.”
The Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with 100 penalties. Their average yards lost per game was 67 yards. This is an element that Sanders wants to fix right away, and that starts with ensuring his team is disciplined.
“Ain't no way we doing some of the bull junk that we’ve been doing that we think we can get away with because y'all done have no supervision,” Sanders continued. “We ain't doing it no more. We not doing this anymore.”
MORE: Why Jerry Jeudy Wants Cleveland Browns To Draft Cam Ward Over Travis Hunter
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land 4-Star Recruit Shaun Scott Over USC Trojans?
MORE: Aaron Rodgers, Travis Hunter To 'Urgent' New York Giants? NFL Draft, Free Agency Rumors
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Trending To Land 5-Star Quarterback Recruit?
The Colorado Buffaloes are losing some key pieces such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and versatile cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. While these are some tough losses, the younger players are more developed, and Colorado has two quarterbacks coming in to compete for the starting role.
The Buffaloes have four-star recruit Julian Lewis set to compete for the starting quarterback role along with Kaidon Salter, who transfered from Liberty. Several key players are returning to the team this season, including offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Drelon Miller.
On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback DJ McKinney will return. While the Buffaloes lost key members, the team has many key returning athletes.
Sanders closed his statements by saying he wants to start the season right and that everyone needs to be on board.
“It’s a new day. We gonna establish a new day in a new way. If it ain’t, y'all gonna be gone. And you know I keep my word on that. So, let’s have a great week. We gonna start off right,” Sanders said.
Sanders is entering his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. The 2025 season will be a test for him coaching without his previously star players. Sanders has consistently earned a better record and could be a dark horse to watch for in the 2025 season.
The Colorado Buffaloes begin their spring practices on Tuesday and will get a short break from March 24 to 28. They will then begin again on April 1, leading to the annual spring game. The Black and Gold spring game is set for April 19.